Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies
1/4/2018
Leading brand experience company, Freeman, today announced that a founding group of top event technology companies have joined its open product ecosystem, Fuzion℠. The recently announced ecosystem aims to help solve industry-wide integration challenges between digital solutions by connecting data across all points of the event life cycle to create a seamless experience for organizers and attendees.
These founding members represent voices across many segments of the events industry — including registration, mobile apps, floor plan management, abstract management and housing — demonstrating their commitment to shaping the future of the industry. Currently, the Fuzion ecosystem includes:
Freeman will be collaborating closely with founding members to ensure Fuzion is a comprehensive solution that meets shared customers’ needs. Fuzion harnesses the power of combined industry experience and brings together innovators dedicated to making technology adoption easier for organizers.
With that in mind, as the Fuzion ecosystem expands, it will become more powerful for event organizers. In addition to Fuzion’s founding members, more than 25 event technology companies have expressed excitement about Fuzion and are in active discussions to join the platform. Freeman invites those interested in joining Fuzion to submit an inquiry through its developer portal at fuzion.freeman.com.
To learn more about Fuzion and how it can help solve your integration challenges, please visit freeman.com/fuzion.
About Freeman
Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freemanco.com.
Contact:
stephen.phillips@freeman.com
More information about Freeman...
