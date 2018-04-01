trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies

Tweet 1/4/2018

Leading brand experience company, Freeman, today announced that a founding group of top event technology companies have joined its open product ecosystem, Fuzion℠. The recently announced ecosystem aims to help solve industry-wide integration challenges between digital solutions by connecting data across all points of the event life cycle to create a seamless experience for organizers and attendees.



These founding members represent voices across many segments of the events industry — including registration, mobile apps, floor plan management, abstract management and housing — demonstrating their commitment to shaping the future of the industry. Currently, the Fuzion ecosystem includes: CadmiumCD, providing an integrated system to collect, manage and share event content.

CompuSystems, elevating events by creating custom experiences using next-generation technology.

Core-apps, powering the event app experience of the future.

CTI Meeting Technology, the world’s leading provider of abstract and presentation management software for conferences in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine.

EXPOCAD®, the professionals' choice for graphical exhibition and exhibitor marketing software.

Map Your Show, providing elegant online directories, floor plans, booth space management, mobile apps and more.

onPeak, the leading provider of accommodations in the ever-evolving events industry. “In putting on a successful event, organizers may find themselves working with many different technology companies,” said Richard Maranville, executive vice president and chief digital officer of Freeman. “With Fuzion, multiple solutions from a variety of providers, including Freeman’s own solutions, will be easily integrated into a holistic platform. The idea is to make solution integration and selection simpler and more cost-effective, ultimately enhancing event experiences.”



Freeman will be collaborating closely with founding members to ensure Fuzion is a comprehensive solution that meets shared customers’ needs. Fuzion harnesses the power of combined industry experience and brings together innovators dedicated to making technology adoption easier for organizers.



With that in mind, as the Fuzion ecosystem expands, it will become more powerful for event organizers. In addition to Fuzion’s founding members, more than 25 event technology companies have expressed excitement about Fuzion and are in active discussions to join the platform. Freeman invites those interested in joining Fuzion to submit an inquiry through its developer portal at



To learn more about Fuzion and how it can help solve your integration challenges, please visit





About Freeman

Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit





Contact:

stephen.phillips@freeman.com











More information about Freeman...





Leading brand experience company, Freeman, today announced that a founding group of top event technology companies have joined its open product ecosystem, Fuzion℠. The recently announced ecosystem aims to help solve industry-wide integration challenges between digital solutions by connecting data across all points of the event life cycle to create a seamless experience for organizers and attendees.These founding members represent voices across many segments of the events industry — including registration, mobile apps, floor plan management, abstract management and housing — demonstrating their commitment to shaping the future of the industry. Currently, the Fuzion ecosystem includes:“In putting on a successful event, organizers may find themselves working with many different technology companies,” said Richard Maranville, executive vice president and chief digital officer of Freeman. “With Fuzion, multiple solutions from a variety of providers, including Freeman’s own solutions, will be easily integrated into a holistic platform. The idea is to make solution integration and selection simpler and more cost-effective, ultimately enhancing event experiences.”Freeman will be collaborating closely with founding members to ensure Fuzion is a comprehensive solution that meets shared customers’ needs. Fuzion harnesses the power of combined industry experience and brings together innovators dedicated to making technology adoption easier for organizers.With that in mind, as the Fuzion ecosystem expands, it will become more powerful for event organizers. In addition to Fuzion’s founding members, more than 25 event technology companies have expressed excitement about Fuzion and are in active discussions to join the platform. Freeman invites those interested in joining Fuzion to submit an inquiry through its developer portal at fuzion.freeman.com To learn more about Fuzion and how it can help solve your integration challenges, please visit freeman.com/fuzion About FreemanFreeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freemanco.com Tweet



