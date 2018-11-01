|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
The Infotainers Set to Take EXHIBITORLIVE by Storm
1/11/2018
He’s a human magnet whose ability to draw, enrapture, entertain, and motivate a crowd is not only uncanny, but guaranteed – or his clients don’t pay.
Meet Anders, Founder and CEO of The Infotainers.
Doing business in this new economy, companies are thinking outside of the box and using unconventional ways of generating new business.
Over the past ten years, Anders has been creating crowds for companies all over North America at trade shows and exhibitions. His job description falls somewhere between carney barker and corporate pitch man, with a dash of magician on the side. He not only entertains and motivates audiences, but invariably converts jaded strangers into potential revenue sources for his clients. Companies all over the U.S. now count on Anders and his team of Certified Infotainers to do what they do best: deliver crowds of interested prospects, communicate brand-defining messages, and create invaluable new sales opportunities.
Next week Anders will be at the National Retail Federation show in New York, representing Fortinet a network security company. The “infotainment” that he will be presenting at the show has been customized specifically for Fortinet; in fact, creating a tailor-made message for each one of his clients is a key part of Anders’ role as an Infotainer. “It’s important to me that I deliver a presentation that not only sets my client apart, but that creates a memorable experience for potential customers,” says the 40 year-old magician-turned-spokesperson.
Anders and his team of elite trade show presenters will be exhibiting for their second year at ExhibitorLive. “Doing our thing at EXHIBITORLIVE is actually a little odd for us because we are talking about our own services,” admits Boulanger. He is much more used to singing the praises of his billion-dollar tech clients such as Siemens, Fortinet and Micron.
A true performer, Anders does not refer to himself as a magician, but rather, as an “Infotainer” – part communicator, part entertainer. “When people think of a magician, they tend to imagine either a clown at a birthday party, or David Blaine sticking a skewer through his arm. Neither of these are images that CEOs want to use to represent their companies,” he explains. Instead, Anders’ uniform of choice is a custom-made suit. In his presentations, he uses common objects to create uncommon demonstrations, and then relates the demonstration to the company’s message. The result: while other companies are squandering small fortunes over-decorating their trade show booths to attract attention, Anders is not only gathering crowds, but prompting them to stick around after his presentation in order to talk business with his clients.
In fact, so certain is Anders that he can deliver for his clients, that he offers an unprecedented guarantee: either he will draw the biggest crowds on the floor or he won’t charge for the performance. So far he hasn’t lost a dime.
For further information about The Infotainers visit www.tradeshowinfotainer.com.
Contact:
anders@TradeShowInfotainer.com
|
|