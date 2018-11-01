|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
The Expo Group Wins International Carwash Association Event and Trade Show Business
1/11/2018
The Expo Group, an exhibitions and events partner that invests in growth, will provide event-related services to International Carwash Association® as ICA seeks to boost the experience of their attendee, exhibitor and sponsor stakeholders at The Car Wash Show®. The Car Wash Show is the largest convention in its sector, bringing together buyers and sellers from more than 30 countries. The Car Wash Show is #148 on the Trade Show News Network Top 250 list.
“The Expo Group has the experience and creativity to exceed the elevated expectations of our exhibitors and attendees,” says Eric Wulf, CEO of ICA. “Their commitment to exhibitor service and the Single Source Solution® as well as advantageous investments make them our ideal partner as we grow our events.”
“Having produced ICA’s newest event, Splash!, for two years, our team is not only familiar with needs of the car wash community but also event goals for the ICA team, leading to a smooth transition,” says Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group’s President and COO. “Through the design and execution of compelling experiences, The Expo Group works holistically to help others perform at a higher level and grow their revenues. We work how our clients like to work, and focus on their strategic objectives first and foremost.”
ICA represents the retail and supply segments of the professional car wash industry around the globe and produces The Car Wash Show and Car Wash Show Europe®, as well as a variety of educational and networking events. The Car Wash Show occurs annually in the United States featuring equipment and supply manufacturers, car wash operators and potential investors. This year the show is April 26-28 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com.
Contact:
ddoody@theexpogroup.com
More information about The Expo Group...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|