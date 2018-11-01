trending Sponsored Content

The Expo Group Wins International Carwash Association Event and Trade Show Business

Tweet 1/11/2018

The Expo Group, an exhibitions and events partner that invests in growth, will provide event-related services to International Carwash Association® as ICA seeks to boost the experience of their attendee, exhibitor and sponsor stakeholders at The Car Wash Show®. The Car Wash Show is the largest convention in its sector, bringing together buyers and sellers from more than 30 countries. The Car Wash Show is #148 on the Trade Show News Network Top 250 list.



“The Expo Group has the experience and creativity to exceed the elevated expectations of our exhibitors and attendees,” says Eric Wulf, CEO of ICA. “Their commitment to exhibitor service and the Single Source Solution® as well as advantageous investments make them our ideal partner as we grow our events.”



“Having produced ICA’s newest event, Splash!, for two years, our team is not only familiar with needs of the car wash community but also event goals for the ICA team, leading to a smooth transition,” says Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group’s President and COO. “Through the design and execution of compelling experiences, The Expo Group works holistically to help others perform at a higher level and grow their revenues. We work how our clients like to work, and focus on their strategic objectives first and foremost.”



ICA represents the retail and supply segments of the professional car wash industry around the globe and produces The Car Wash Show and Car Wash Show Europe®, as well as a variety of educational and networking events. The Car Wash Show occurs annually in the United States featuring equipment and supply manufacturers, car wash operators and potential investors. This year the show is April 26-28 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.





About The Expo Group

The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at





