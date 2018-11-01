|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Imprint Group Now Open in Las Vegas
1/11/2018
We have had an incredible year at Imprint Group and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you our latest news – Imprint Group is officially serving Las Vegas as the DMC Network partner after adding AWG Destination Management Services, a longstanding industry leader in the Las Vegas market, to our portfolio of destinations!
AWG was founded nearly 30 years ago in 1996 by Alan Waxler, who also owns and operates AWG Ambassador, a major transportation provider in Vegas. The company is known for its local expertise as one of the longest serving DMCs in Las Vegas and its management of logistically challenging programs like Insomniac’s Electronic Daisy Carnival shuttle service for nearly half a million people. Alan will stay on in an advisory and business development role with Imprint Group, and the current AWG staff will continue to provide their Vegas expertise under the Imprint banner.
Imprint Group was recently named “Best DMC” in the Southwest Region in the inaugural Stella Awards, which recognizes industry leaders in innovation and customer service. We have provided entertainment and production services to clients in Vegas for years, and now, with the acquisition of AWG, we will have a fulltime presence and provide full services to our roster of clients and visiting groups to Las Vegas.
We are excited to combine our systems, processes and proven track record with the incredible team of Vegas experts at AWG under the Imprint brand. You’ve heard us say it before, but we’ll say it again - our company is special, we have a diverse team with varied skills and infectious personalities. We make the client’s needs and goals our top priority and customize our work to envision and execute events that have their own identity. The client, the venue, the theme, the entertainment, the décor, the food, everything about a given event should come together to create a distinct experience that you haven’t had before – like its own DNA.
Visit our website at www.imprintgroup.com to learn more about our Vegas offerings. We look forward to making our mark on your next event, especially if it’s in Vegas!
Contact:
info@imprintgroup.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|