Imprint Group Now Open in Las Vegas

Tweet 1/11/2018

We have had an incredible year at Imprint Group and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you our latest news – Imprint Group is officially serving Las Vegas as the DMC Network partner after adding AWG Destination Management Services, a longstanding industry leader in the Las Vegas market, to our portfolio of destinations!



AWG was founded nearly 30 years ago in 1996 by Alan Waxler, who also owns and operates AWG Ambassador, a major transportation provider in Vegas. The company is known for its local expertise as one of the longest serving DMCs in Las Vegas and its management of logistically challenging programs like Insomniac’s Electronic Daisy Carnival shuttle service for nearly half a million people. Alan will stay on in an advisory and business development role with Imprint Group, and the current AWG staff will continue to provide their Vegas expertise under the Imprint banner.



Imprint Group was recently named “Best DMC” in the Southwest Region in the inaugural Stella Awards, which recognizes industry leaders in innovation and customer service. We have provided entertainment and production services to clients in Vegas for years, and now, with the acquisition of AWG, we will have a fulltime presence and provide full services to our roster of clients and visiting groups to Las Vegas.



We are excited to combine our systems, processes and proven track record with the incredible team of Vegas experts at AWG under the Imprint brand. You’ve heard us say it before, but we’ll say it again - our company is special, we have a diverse team with varied skills and infectious personalities. We make the client’s needs and goals our top priority and customize our work to envision and execute events that have their own identity. The client, the venue, the theme, the entertainment, the décor, the food, everything about a given event should come together to create a distinct experience that you haven’t had before – like its own DNA.



