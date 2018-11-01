trending Sponsored Content

WARP Exhibits Opens New Production Facility in Las Vegas

1/11/2018

WARP Exhibits announces the expansion of their Tension Fabric and Silicone Edge Graphics custom manufacturing facility. This expansion is due the exceptional growth WARP has experienced with their national and international wholesale clients. With this new facility, WARP will bring tremendous convenience to the exhibit providers in the surrounding areas.



WARP was originally founded in 1980 as a supplier of sewn bags and tents. In 1992, they shifted focus and began to excel in the manufacturing of tension fabric displays. The experienced sewing staff has remained at WARP through the years. The full metal shop and professional welders were added and WARP quickly became a recognized leader in the production of tension fabric structures, banners, and custom shapes of all kinds for the exhibit and experiential industry. WARP had already mastered the application of Silicone Edge, way before it rose by popular demand. WARP remains recognized as a superior provider of Silicone Edge Graphics utilizing a wide spectrum of extrusions. Custom build projects have become WARPS forte in the market.



We are excited to be in closer proximity to a significant segment of our network, and look forward to meeting new businesses seeking quality and talent extraordinaire.



WARP welcomes custom projects in Las Vegas for complete production. For more information go to





Contact:

Andrewjones@warpexhibits.com









