|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
WARP Exhibits Opens New Production Facility in Las Vegas
1/11/2018
WARP Exhibits announces the expansion of their Tension Fabric and Silicone Edge Graphics custom manufacturing facility. This expansion is due the exceptional growth WARP has experienced with their national and international wholesale clients. With this new facility, WARP will bring tremendous convenience to the exhibit providers in the surrounding areas.
WARP was originally founded in 1980 as a supplier of sewn bags and tents. In 1992, they shifted focus and began to excel in the manufacturing of tension fabric displays. The experienced sewing staff has remained at WARP through the years. The full metal shop and professional welders were added and WARP quickly became a recognized leader in the production of tension fabric structures, banners, and custom shapes of all kinds for the exhibit and experiential industry. WARP had already mastered the application of Silicone Edge, way before it rose by popular demand. WARP remains recognized as a superior provider of Silicone Edge Graphics utilizing a wide spectrum of extrusions. Custom build projects have become WARPS forte in the market.
We are excited to be in closer proximity to a significant segment of our network, and look forward to meeting new businesses seeking quality and talent extraordinaire.
WARP welcomes custom projects in Las Vegas for complete production. For more information go to www.warpexhibits.com.
Contact:
Andrewjones@warpexhibits.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|