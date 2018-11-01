trending Sponsored Content

Company News, New Products

ABCOMRENTS Brings Absen X2v Corner LED Tile Solution to Market

Tweet 1/11/2018

ABCOMRENTS, the leading provider of interactive technology solutions, has introduced a seamless corner tile to the rental and staging industry. The company continues to show their commitment to Absen and to their customers with constant innovation and solutions-focused technology.



The Absen X2v corner tile is a seamless edge for an LED wall corner or cube with no visible gap that uses two tiles of the XV series mobile indoor/outdoor LED displays. It is a true edge to edge solution that users can run continuous content across. ABCOMRENTS is proud to be one of the first to bring this to the industry and set new standards across the market!



"The Absen X2v corner tile is a huge solution to a common challenge in the LED industry. LED tiles do not fit into a 90 degree angle without a large gap in between them. ABCOMRENTS has worked closely with Absen, a valued partner, to offer this solution to clients around the nation. We can now create cubes and other shapes with limitless potential," said Sonny Goyal, Managing Director or ABCOMRENTS (



Without a gap to distract viewers content can now run smoothly and seamlessly around the corner of the Absen X2v LED wall. This takes any wall, cube, or shape to the next level to give it the most professional, flawless appearance. The X2v shows a beautiful, incredibly crisp picture with its 2.6mm pixel pitch. Pair this with its curve ability and it becomes the perfect solution for any need, in any setting!







"We've seen so many clients stumped by LED angles or corners in the past that we wanted to create a truly seamless answer for them; it opens up new possibilities for creative exhibitors. There are many impressive features of this tile to provide a wow factor for any build out," explained Goyal. Goyal sees applications for these corner LED tiles in temporary and permanent installations, including tradeshow booth exhibits, event rentals, experiential marketing events and any situation demanding unique presentation. Not only does ABCOMRENTS now offer these tiles nationally, but they also carry the Absen 3mm & 5mm pixel pitch tiles that can be used outdoors as well. With thousands of matching inventory this makes ABCOMRENTS a valuable partner to exhibit producers and marketing agencies everywhere!



"ABCOMRENTS is always seeking new and innovative technology for exhibitors. We're excited to see how our clients incorporate these new tiles into their environments," said Goyal.



ABCOMRENTS has been providing corporate and event rentals since 1989. The company strategizes with clients to help them reach their event goals utilizing state-of-the-art interactive technology solutions. Their unparalleled service helps their customers produce flawless, technology-rich events with ease. Visit





