AmericasMart Hires Event Design Firm WM Events to Deck Out Venue for Gift & Home Furnishings Market

Tweet 1/11/2018

When AmericasMart launches The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market next week, attendees will be treated to the creative stylings of Atlanta-based event design firm WM Events. This is the first year WM Events has provided décor accents though out the public areas and styling for various special events of the Gift & Home Furnishings Market, and as usual, the team is pulling out all the stops.



“It’s an honor to be picked to design these spaces by the number one source for America’s décor and gift needs,” said William Fogler, principal at WM Events. “The event attracts designers and store owners from all over the country, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to share our vision with them. Designing for designers is a professional delight.”



WM Events begins the installation on Monday, Jan. 8, and the market opens on Jan. 9. Features include a 12-by-40-ft. hedge wall with a distinctive balloon sculpture. WM Events is handling design for multiple events held during the Market, as well, including America’s Magnificent Carpet Awards and the Signature Party, which celebrates the Pantone 2018 Color of the Year: Ultra Violet.



The first and largest gift and home furnishings market of the year, the Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market takes place Jan. 9-16 and welcomes more than 9,000 brands across all categories.





About WM Events

WM Events was founded in 2004 by award-winning designer, planner and consultant William Fogler. With offices in Atlanta and Denver, WM Events is a full service event planning and design firm that handles corporate events, high-end social affairs, weddings and any other sort of intimate or monumental happening. WM Events is located at 767 Trabert Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30318 and can be reached at 678-251-6363 or by visiting





Contact:

carriewhitneypr@gmail.com









