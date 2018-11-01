WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Gateway Exhibit Services Rebrands to Better Serve the Trade Show and Event Industry 
1/11/2018
Gateway, formerly known as Gateway Exhibit Services, underwent  an extensive rebranding effort to better align with the company’s structures, services and  solutions offerings. As a full-service exhibit house and experiential marketing agency, Gateway  continues to be an industry leader in providing first-class, custom trade show exhibit structures,  services and experiential marketing solutions.  

“Our primary focus as a company is to provide legendary trade show and event marketing  solutions, unrivaled industry expertise and legendary service to our partners,” Gateway Director  of Marketing, Andrew Swyers, says. “Gateway’s rebrand effort is in parallel with our continued  vision to reinvent the trade show industry and grow great relationships with or clients and  partners.”   

Previously, the organization was focused solely on designing and fabricating custom trade  show exhibits for companies in the St. Louis, Mo. region. With this brand relaunch, Gateway  has expanded its product and service offerings to include custom Virtual Reality experiences,  web development and design, next generation lead retrieval solutions, an extensive suite of  experiential marketing solutions and Event ROI Forecasting to customers all over the world.   

Check out their new website ​www.gatewaypowered.com​ or visit booth #853 at EXHIBITORLIVE  2018 for more information.    


About Gateway
Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Gateway is dedicated to designing and fabricating innovative  exhibits and displays, providing best-in-class event marketing services and executing  forward-thinking experiential marketing solutions. Gateway’s success stems from our team,  core values and commitment to delivering legendary service.  


Contact:
marketing@gatewaypowered.com






