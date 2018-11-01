trending Sponsored Content

Gateway Exhibit Services Rebrands to Better Serve the Trade Show and Event Industry

Tweet 1/11/2018

Gateway, formerly known as Gateway Exhibit Services, underwent an extensive rebranding effort to better align with the company’s structures, services and solutions offerings. As a full-service exhibit house and experiential marketing agency, Gateway continues to be an industry leader in providing first-class, custom trade show exhibit structures, services and experiential marketing solutions.



“Our primary focus as a company is to provide legendary trade show and event marketing solutions, unrivaled industry expertise and legendary service to our partners,” Gateway Director of Marketing, Andrew Swyers, says. “Gateway’s rebrand effort is in parallel with our continued vision to reinvent the trade show industry and grow great relationships with or clients and partners.”



Previously, the organization was focused solely on designing and fabricating custom trade show exhibits for companies in the St. Louis, Mo. region. With this brand relaunch, Gateway has expanded its product and service offerings to include custom Virtual Reality experiences, web development and design, next generation lead retrieval solutions, an extensive suite of experiential marketing solutions and Event ROI Forecasting to customers all over the world.



Check out their new website ​





About Gateway

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Gateway is dedicated to designing and fabricating innovative exhibits and displays, providing best-in-class event marketing services and executing forward-thinking experiential marketing solutions. Gateway’s success stems from our team, core values and commitment to delivering legendary service.





Contact:

marketing@gatewaypowered.com









