New Products

HP Introduces Durable Backlit Fabric

Tweet 1/11/2018

From retail signage to trade show and decor display, fabric signage is everywhere these days and is fast replacing polyester film for LED backlit solutions. To satisfy this growing market, HP Introduces the new HP Durable Backlit Fabric, a lightweight, flame-resistant material engineered with ColorPRO Technology and designed specifically to provide the soft, elegant, organic look that is currently popular for signage and displays.



“HP Durable Backlit Fabric was designed to reduce accidental damage during finishing, shipping, and installation,” says Dione Metnick, Product Manager for HP Large Format Media. “This durable, enhanced fabric is also recyclable and REACH compliant—assuring it contains no chemical substances that could be harmful to human health and the environment.”



Intended to increase profit potential for latex print service providers, HP Durable Backlit Fabric is lightweight, reducing shipping costs and making it is easy to transport and install in SEG frames. The fabric prints sharp, fine detail that is comparable to paper or polyester film, making it the perfect solution for displays designed for up-close viewing.







For more information, a free sample, or to order, call us at 888-893-4668, or email info@HPLFMedia.com.





About Brand Management Group

BMG supports its worldwide dealer network with distribution at key geographical points, personal and prompt service, and unmatched product and technical support. Each member of the Brand Management Group team has extensive experience selling and supporting OEM inkjet media and supplies, and has a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise in the global wide-format printing market.



About HP

HP creates new possibilities for technology to have a meaningful impact on people, businesses, governments, and society. With the broadest technology portfolio spanning printing, personal systems, software, services, and IT infrastructure, HP delivers solutions for customers' most complex challenges in every region of the world.





Contact:

info@HPLFMedia.com









