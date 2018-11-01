|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
HP Introduces Durable Backlit Fabric
1/11/2018
From retail signage to trade show and decor display, fabric signage is everywhere these days and is fast replacing polyester film for LED backlit solutions. To satisfy this growing market, HP Introduces the new HP Durable Backlit Fabric, a lightweight, flame-resistant material engineered with ColorPRO Technology and designed specifically to provide the soft, elegant, organic look that is currently popular for signage and displays.
“HP Durable Backlit Fabric was designed to reduce accidental damage during finishing, shipping, and installation,” says Dione Metnick, Product Manager for HP Large Format Media. “This durable, enhanced fabric is also recyclable and REACH compliant—assuring it contains no chemical substances that could be harmful to human health and the environment.”
Intended to increase profit potential for latex print service providers, HP Durable Backlit Fabric is lightweight, reducing shipping costs and making it is easy to transport and install in SEG frames. The fabric prints sharp, fine detail that is comparable to paper or polyester film, making it the perfect solution for displays designed for up-close viewing.
For more information, a free sample, or to order, call us at 888-893-4668, or email info@HPLFMedia.com. Visit us at www.HPLFMedia.com.
About Brand Management Group
BMG supports its worldwide dealer network with distribution at key geographical points, personal and prompt service, and unmatched product and technical support. Each member of the Brand Management Group team has extensive experience selling and supporting OEM inkjet media and supplies, and has a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise in the global wide-format printing market.
About HP
HP creates new possibilities for technology to have a meaningful impact on people, businesses, governments, and society. With the broadest technology portfolio spanning printing, personal systems, software, services, and IT infrastructure, HP delivers solutions for customers’ most complex challenges in every region of the world. More information about HP (NYSE: HPQ) is available at www.hp.com.
Contact:
info@HPLFMedia.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|