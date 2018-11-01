trending Sponsored Content

Six Global DMC Partners Members Announced as Finalists for 2018 ADMEI Awards

Tweet 1/11/2018

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), reports that six of its DMC members – BBC Destination Management, Corinthian Events, Destination Nashville, Realize Colorado, Red Velvet Events, and Russkie Prostori – are Awards Finalists for the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Achievement Awards. The six DMCs, serving New Orleans, LA; Boston, MA; Nashville, TN; Colorado; Austin, TX; and Russia, were nominated for thirteen awards in twelve out of 25 total categories in Achievement, Excellence and Recognition:



2018 Achievement Award Finalists:



Best Innovative Events $50,001 - $100,000

• Sparkle and Twang – Celebrating 50 Years of Country Music - Destination Nashville



Best Innovative Events $200,001 - $500,000

• Dancin' through the Decades - Destination Nashville



Best Destination Marketing

• The Hybrid of Nola Style Parades - BBC Destination Management

• 20 Years of Russian Magic's - Russkie Prostori



Best Logistics – Transportation

• The Hybrid of NOLA Parades - BBC Destination Management



Best Public Event

• NORTHSIDE - Red Velvet Events



Best Recreational Activity

• A Day On the Ranch - Red Velvet Events



Best Tour Program

• Little People of America - Realize Colorado



Best Corporate Social Responsibility Program

• IMPACT Projects - BBC Destination Management



2018 Excellence Awards Finalists



Excellence in Incentive Travel Programming or Service

• Taste of Austin: Incentive Awards Trip - Red Velvet Events



Excellence in Meeting Services

• VF Corp - Corinthian Events



Excellence in Sustainable Initiatives

• Rooted in Thirty Years - Destination Nashville



Recognition Finalists:



Destination Management Rising Star

• Christina Pohlmann, CMP, DMCP, BBC Destination Management



Three notable Global DMC Partners members – BBC Destination Management, Destination Nashville, and Red Velvet Events – have each been nominated for three or more awards.



President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet, says, “With six Global DMC Partners members announced as finalists, 2018 marks a record year for us in ADMEI Award nominees. I am ecstatic to see our DMC partners gaining the recognition they deserve for their nonstop innovation and commitment to excellence and creativity.”



The 2018 ADMEI Achievement Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 10 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, IL.





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





