|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
Six Global DMC Partners Members Announced as Finalists for 2018 ADMEI Awards
1/11/2018
Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), reports that six of its DMC members – BBC Destination Management, Corinthian Events, Destination Nashville, Realize Colorado, Red Velvet Events, and Russkie Prostori – are Awards Finalists for the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Achievement Awards. The six DMCs, serving New Orleans, LA; Boston, MA; Nashville, TN; Colorado; Austin, TX; and Russia, were nominated for thirteen awards in twelve out of 25 total categories in Achievement, Excellence and Recognition:
2018 Achievement Award Finalists:
Best Innovative Events $50,001 - $100,000
• Sparkle and Twang – Celebrating 50 Years of Country Music - Destination Nashville
Best Innovative Events $200,001 - $500,000
• Dancin' through the Decades - Destination Nashville
Best Destination Marketing
• The Hybrid of Nola Style Parades - BBC Destination Management
• 20 Years of Russian Magic's - Russkie Prostori
Best Logistics – Transportation
• The Hybrid of NOLA Parades - BBC Destination Management
Best Public Event
• NORTHSIDE - Red Velvet Events
Best Recreational Activity
• A Day On the Ranch - Red Velvet Events
Best Tour Program
• Little People of America - Realize Colorado
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Program
• IMPACT Projects - BBC Destination Management
2018 Excellence Awards Finalists
Excellence in Incentive Travel Programming or Service
• Taste of Austin: Incentive Awards Trip - Red Velvet Events
Excellence in Meeting Services
• VF Corp - Corinthian Events
Excellence in Sustainable Initiatives
• Rooted in Thirty Years - Destination Nashville
Recognition Finalists:
Destination Management Rising Star
• Christina Pohlmann, CMP, DMCP, BBC Destination Management
Three notable Global DMC Partners members – BBC Destination Management, Destination Nashville, and Red Velvet Events – have each been nominated for three or more awards.
President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet, says, “With six Global DMC Partners members announced as finalists, 2018 marks a record year for us in ADMEI Award nominees. I am ecstatic to see our DMC partners gaining the recognition they deserve for their nonstop innovation and commitment to excellence and creativity.”
The 2018 ADMEI Achievement Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 10 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, IL.
About Global DMC Partners
Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com.
Contact:
erinr@globaldmcpartners.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|