|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
TSL Lighting to Acquire Blinding Light
1/11/2018
TSL Lighting has announced that it has agreed to acquire the corporate and event lighting specialist, Blinding Light.
Both companies and locations will continue to operate as normal under their respective individual brands, with MD and owner of TSL, Sam Tamplin and his senior team leading both companies.
This announcement sees TSL Account Directors Dom Sheerman and Loz Wilcox return to Blinding Light and assume day-to-day management roles. Customers at both companies will retain the same points of contact and continue to enjoy the same levels of quality, service and value for money - core values that TSL and Blinding Light share.
MD Sam Tamplin commented, "Today's news marks the start of a fantastically exciting opportunity for both TSL and Blinding Light. Both companies share a common goal - to provide the best quality lighting and rigging services available in the production industry. The additional skills and equipment resource within our combined team will be a huge advantage to all of our clients, both existing and new. Our unique collaboration will allow TSL to continue to provide dry-hire, projects and trade rental, locally and nationally alongside Blinding Light's existing focus on the Corporate and Event market."
"We are delighted to welcome the staff and customers of Blinding Light to the TSL family. The emphasis for both companies remains as it has always been - on a personal and individual service - and we are fully focused and committed to continuing this, as our group develops."
About TSL
TSL is a team with a common goal - to provide the best quality lighting and rigging services available in the production industry. Quality is at the heart of everything the company does, starting with the equipment that it supplies, and runs through the services that its team provides. TSL's most important asset is its people, who share in this vision and each member of the team plays a major role in achieving it. To find out more about TSL, visit their website at www.tsllighting.com.
Contact:
amber@thefifthestate.co.uk
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|