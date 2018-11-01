|
The Events Industry Council Releases Preliminary Events Industry Economic Impact Data
1/11/2018
The Events Industry Council announced the preliminary data today from its most recent Economic Significance Study commissioned to evaluate the economic impact of the events industry. In partnership with Tourism Economics and Events Industry Council members and partners, the study is conducted to quantify the economic contributions made by the events industry throughout the United States based on 2016 calendar year data.
"This data demonstrates the substantial impact that our industry has on the U.S. economy in terms of spending, jobs and taxes generated and is extremely valuable for our industry in order to articulate the value of face to face events in our advocacy efforts," said Karen Kotowski, CAE, CMP, President and CEO, Events Industry Council. "We are currently exploring further studies outside of the United States to better gauge and assess the global impact of our industry."
The Events Industry Council’s Economic Significance Study data is based on primary surveys and secondary research conducted over the past six months. Preliminary data thus far reveals:
The Events Industry Council’s more than 30 member organizations represent over 103,500 individuals and 19,500 firms and properties involved in the events industry. The Events Industry Council promotes high standards and professionalism in the events industry with the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) program and signature program initiatives. The CMP credential is recognized globally as the badge of excellence in the events industry. The qualifications for certification are based on professional experience, education, and a rigorous exam. The four signature programs — Sustainability, Industry Insights, Knowledge, and Leadership — represent the key initiatives, assets, services and products for the Events Industry Council. Learn more at www.eventscouncil.org.
Contact:
info@eventscouncil.org
