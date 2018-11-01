trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

MSPA Americas Welcomes New Board of Directors for 2018

Tweet 1/11/2018

MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, is pleased to announce its 2018 Board of Directors. Charles Stiles, President, Business Evaluation Services, is the association’s new president. Stiles owned, managed, and grew numerous retail gourmet food and gift shops with world-class customer service. In 1996, his success led to the creation of one of the most respected and comprehensive mystery shopping and business evaluation companies in North America. In 2014, BES acquired two of the most notable brands in the industry (Customer 1st and BMA). The service a growing cadre of clients ranging from smaller boutique customers to some of the most notable companies around the world



As the host of Food Network’s “Mystery Diners”, he continues to elevate the customer service evaluation industry by bringing awareness to the importance of customer service to business success. Charles speaks nationally on customer service and culture building topics to leaders and the media. Charles has been an active member of the MSPA, since 2001. Over the years, he’s served on many committees, including Membership and Public Relations.



The 2018 MSPA Americas Board of Directors includes:



President: Charles Stiles, President, Business Evaluation Services

Vice President: Angela Megasko, CEO and Founder, Market Viewpoint, LLC

Treasurer: Joe Kromer, Director of Research Services, MaritzCX

Immediate Past President: Michael Mershimer, President & COO, HS Brands International

Director at Large: Juan Charana, President/Managing Partner, Consumer @ Inc.

Director at Large: Jane Edwards-Hall, Senior Vice President, GfK Mystery Shopping, USA

Director at Large: David Hartley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Elite CX Solutions

Director at Large: Sam Hersey, COO / GM (Co-Founder), The Consumer Insight

Director at Large: Paul Ryan, President, Secret Shopper





MSPA Americas connects and supports the businesses that influence the customer experience through managing, quantifying, interpreting, enhancing and re-defining the customer experience. Widely recognized as the leader in customer service experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas is made up of member companies that provide these services to a variety of industries. The association strengthens the customer experience industry by uniting the efforts and actions of its members and supporting the businesses they serve. For more information go to





