|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Register for HCEAInnovate for Your Chance to Attend EXHIBITORLIVE for Free
1/11/2018
That’s right, you heard it correctly – HCEA is offering one lucky HCEAInnovate registrant to attend the EXHIBITORLIVE show from February 25 - March 1, 2018 in Las Vegas for FREE! All individuals who register for HCEAInnovate before January 19th will have a chance to win a free EXHIBITORLIVE show registration!
I’ve heard of EXHIBITORLIVE, but what is HCEAInnovate?
HCEAInnovate is a new, inspiring half-day workshop during EXHIBITORLIVE on February 25, 2018. This event is bound to provide healthcare convention industry professionals with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate their convention marketing programs. Learn from the pros as they discuss topics such as understanding macro trends and how to align metrics to corporate goals. This inaugural event is an incredible opportunity to meet and network with like-minded peers, learn actionable advice and be ready to bring new creative strategies to the table. For a full schedule and session descriptions go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
Register today for HCEAInnovate at www.exhibitoronline.com/live/2018/HCEAInnovate.asp.
We all know that paying for two events can get pricey but now you may not have to! HCEA will select the lucky winner on Monday, January 22nd.
Note: Although HCEA cannot refund a winner who has already registered for EXHIBITORLIVE, registrations are transferable.
For questions, please contact Kristen Leikwold at 703-935-1961 or at kleikwold@hcea.org.
For more information about HCEA, go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|