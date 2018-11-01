trending Sponsored Content

Register for HCEAInnovate for Your Chance to Attend EXHIBITORLIVE for Free

1/11/2018

That’s right, you heard it correctly – HCEA is offering one lucky HCEAInnovate registrant to attend the EXHIBITORLIVE show from February 25 - March 1, 2018 in Las Vegas for FREE! All individuals who register for HCEAInnovate before January 19th will have a chance to win a free EXHIBITORLIVE show registration!



I’ve heard of EXHIBITORLIVE, but what is HCEAInnovate?

HCEAInnovate is a new, inspiring half-day workshop during EXHIBITORLIVE on February 25, 2018. This event is bound to provide healthcare convention industry professionals with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate their convention marketing programs. Learn from the pros as they discuss topics such as understanding macro trends and how to align metrics to corporate goals. This inaugural event is an incredible opportunity to meet and network with like-minded peers, learn actionable advice and be ready to bring new creative strategies to the table. For a full schedule and session descriptions go to



Register today for HCEAInnovate at



We all know that paying for two events can get pricey but now you may not have to! HCEA will select the lucky winner on Monday, January 22nd.



Note: Although HCEA cannot refund a winner who has already registered for EXHIBITORLIVE, registrations are transferable.



For questions, please contact Kristen Leikwold at 703-935-1961 or at kleikwold@hcea.org.



For more information about HCEA, go to





