Awards
Access TCA Wins Eddie Award for Integrated Marketing
1/11/2018
At EDPA ACCESS, held in November, Access TCA was awarded an Eddie for integrated marketing. Access’ campaign “Creative Bravery” extended to print and digital ads, sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE, and offers on the company website.
The print campaign featured a series of very simple ads. The headline was “creative bravery,” and the focus of each ad was a photograph of a recent exhibit.
In addition to showcasing exhibit work in the ads, Access created an offer on www.accesstca.com called “Creative Bravery: Face to Face Marketing Strategies for the Healthcare Industry,” a workbook that site visitors could download to help them break through the fear of rejected ideas. Because non-healthcare exhibitors asked for it, Access created a more generalized guide, “Creative Bravery for Your Face-to-Face Marketing Program.”
Jon Ellms, VP, Principal at Access explains, “We used ‘creative bravery’ as our marketing tagline. Because so many of Access’ clients are in the healthcare field, we wanted them to realize that it was possible to be creative at their trade shows despite what they may have perceived as the iron hand of legal and regulatory.”
According to Ellms, “The phrase ‘creative bravery’ was introduced at the Cannes Lions and defined as: Work that takes chances in pursuit of excellence and changes the status quo. The investment in creative brilliance and bravery is a safe business decision. We wanted to show our current work because it speaks for itself-- some of it simple, some more complex--and demonstrates risk-taking and creative bravery.”
This is the second Eddie award for Access in as many years.
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
jellms@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
