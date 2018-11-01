trending Sponsored Content

New Products

New From APG Exhibits: Backlit Embrace Displays

Tweet 1/11/2018

Backlit Embrace displays from APG Exhibits are sure to help you stand out from the competition of your next trade show. You don't have to settle for the same boring displays as everyone else - now you can outshine them! Backlit Embrace displays come with led lighting kits that attach to the frame of your display. These LEDs shine through your display so you can stand out on the expo floor.



How do Backlit displays stand out?

To really stand apart from the sea of trade show booths on the trade show floor, a truly unique booth is essential. In an expo hall where booths tend to blend together, you need something that showcases the uniqueness of your messaging. Exhibitors looking for a unique display need look no further. The Embrace Backlit Displays make use of collapsible, lightweight aluminum frames along with a fabric graphic to create a trade show display with the winning combination of portability, affordability, and stunning appearance.



The difference between the Embrace and other backlit displays

The Backlit Embrace Displays from APG Exhibits are the first full displays featuring straight backwalls. As it has been possible to purchase backlit displays before, this is the first non-curved display offered from APG. While curved displays have their appeal, a straight backwall can come off as polished and professional. Consider your target audience when choosing the type of display you need.



So why choose an Embrace Display?

The Backlit Embrace Display uses vibrant LED lights to give your prints an extra boost on any expo floor. These illuminated displays feature patent-pending LED lighting. The LEDs attach easily to the collapsible frames with single or double-sided push-fit graphics. The fabric graphics attach to the channel bars that run along the perimeter of the display frame. There are no tools required to set up this unique backlit display! Give your display that additional boost with an Embrace Backlit Display. When you're fighting for your customers’ attention in a crowded trade show, even the simplest feature can make a powerful difference. Backlit displays offer an attractive and eye-catching appearance for your company’s branding. They show off your services and products well while drawing in prospective customers to come visit your booth.



The right size for nearly any trade show

Embrace Backlit Displays come in a variety of sizes:







So no matter the size of your booth, you can find a Backlit Embrace Display for your expo hall. All Backlit Embrace displays come complete with LED lighting and power supplies, as well as an OCX case, carry bag, and rear diffuser panel. When you've determined the appropriate size, head to www.apgexhibits.com for all your trade show exhibit needs!





Contact:

mbaron@apgexhibits.com









