Company News
Resiada Launches Version 1.2 of its Room Block Management Software
1/11/2018
Resiada Inc. announces the rollout of version 1.2 of its room block management software for event planners, Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO/CVB) sport organizations and events rights holders.
“The response from Resiada’s early adopters has been invaluable,” says Resiada Managing Director, Jennifer Beatty. “While they’ve been impressed with the Resiada platform so far, we know there’s always room for improvement. Their feedback has helped guide the efforts of our development team to help make room block setup and management easier.”
Key additions to version 1.2 of Resiada include white labelling, allowing the application to carry an organization or event’s branding. New API integration capability allows for the seamless flow of data from an event’s registration site to Resiada’s booking system. This means attendees only have to enter their information once rather than once in the registration site and then in the housing system. “The ultimate goal for Resiada is to make it simple for other registration solutions to integrate and at the same time, improve the user experience.” says Beatty.
Other updates made to the Resiada application include a new array of reports, Paypal Express Checkout has been added as a payment provider option and back office payments now have the option to use a credit card on file for an individual reservation or group payment. A further time-saving inclusion is a default listing of the most frequently occurring hotel amenities such as on-site restaurant, business center, parking, free wi-fi, etc. Finally, the front end of the site has been optimized to work with screen reading technology.
About Resiada
Resiada is a secure cloud-based room block management tool that gives its users full control over their room blocks via an easy to use interface. Additionally, it provides them with 24/7 access to real time data and tools to help curb attrition. Most notably, Resiada gives its users the ability to generate additional markup revenue from room bookings. Sign up for your free account at resiada.com and experience a new way to manage your room blocks for your upcoming events. To learn more visit www.resiada.com or call 1-888-RESIADA.
Contact:
matthew@resiada.com
