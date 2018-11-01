|
|
|
|
Company News
Helicopter Association Signs with Convention Data Services
1/11/2018
The Helicopter Association International (HAI) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as their new trusted registration partner for their annual event, HAI HELI-EXPO (heliexpo.rotor.org). The three-year contract calls for CDS to provide full registration services, lead retrieval and onsite support.
HAI HELI-EXPO is the world’s largest helicopter tradeshow and exposition, with one million square feet of exhibit space featuring 60 helicopters, over 730 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees from more than 90 countries. In addition, the exposition offers educational seminars, sessions on safety, and technical briefings. The next event will be held in Las Vegas from February 26 – March 1, 2018.
“Our event has grown and we knew it was time to look for a registration partner for our onsite registration needs. After an extensive RFP process, we selected CDS because of their technology solutions and onsite expertise that will provide a significant benefit to our attendees and exhibitors. Additionally, their reputation and dedication to providing a high level of customer service was a deciding factor. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the CDS team,” says Charlotte Zilke, Director of Conventions at HAI.
“CDS’ experienced team is looking forward to this new partnership with Helicopter Association International. Our registration technology will offer added value and an enhanced experience for their event. With solutions like CDS’ Line Busters and registration tablets, HAI HELI-EXPO attendees and exhibitors will have the advantage of a mobile solution for one-step check-in and quicker access to the exhibit hall,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.
About Convention Data Services – CDS
Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at www.cdsreg.com.
About Helicopter Association International – HAI
HAI is the trade association of the international helicopter community, representing more than 3,400 members in 78 nations. HAI members safely operate more than 5,500 helicopters each year, totaling 2.3 million hours of flight. Since 1948, HAI has been dedicated to promoting the unique contributions that vertical flight offers to society and advancing the international helicopter community. Learn more at www.rotor.org.
Contact:
vickie@silverlevinson.com
|
|
|
