trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Helicopter Association Signs with Convention Data Services

Tweet 1/11/2018

The Helicopter Association International (HAI) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as their new trusted registration partner for their annual event, HAI HELI-EXPO (heliexpo.rotor.org). The three-year contract calls for CDS to provide full registration services, lead retrieval and onsite support.



HAI HELI-EXPO is the world’s largest helicopter tradeshow and exposition, with one million square feet of exhibit space featuring 60 helicopters, over 730 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees from more than 90 countries. In addition, the exposition offers educational seminars, sessions on safety, and technical briefings. The next event will be held in Las Vegas from February 26 – March 1, 2018.



“Our event has grown and we knew it was time to look for a registration partner for our onsite registration needs. After an extensive RFP process, we selected CDS because of their technology solutions and onsite expertise that will provide a significant benefit to our attendees and exhibitors. Additionally, their reputation and dedication to providing a high level of customer service was a deciding factor. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the CDS team,” says Charlotte Zilke, Director of Conventions at HAI.







“CDS’ experienced team is looking forward to this new partnership with Helicopter Association International. Our registration technology will offer added value and an enhanced experience for their event. With solutions like CDS’ Line Busters and registration tablets, HAI HELI-EXPO attendees and exhibitors will have the advantage of a mobile solution for one-step check-in and quicker access to the exhibit hall,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at



About Helicopter Association International – HAI

HAI is the trade association of the international helicopter community, representing more than 3,400 members in 78 nations. HAI members safely operate more than 5,500 helicopters each year, totaling 2.3 million hours of flight. Since 1948, HAI has been dedicated to promoting the unique contributions that vertical flight offers to society and advancing the international helicopter community. Learn more at





Contact:

vickie@silverlevinson.com









The Helicopter Association International (HAI) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as their new trusted registration partner for their annual event, HAI HELI-EXPO (heliexpo.rotor.org). The three-year contract calls for CDS to provide full registration services, lead retrieval and onsite support.HAI HELI-EXPO is the world’s largest helicopter tradeshow and exposition, with one million square feet of exhibit space featuring 60 helicopters, over 730 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees from more than 90 countries. In addition, the exposition offers educational seminars, sessions on safety, and technical briefings. The next event will be held in Las Vegas from February 26 – March 1, 2018.“Our event has grown and we knew it was time to look for a registration partner for our onsite registration needs. After an extensive RFP process, we selected CDS because of their technology solutions and onsite expertise that will provide a significant benefit to our attendees and exhibitors. Additionally, their reputation and dedication to providing a high level of customer service was a deciding factor. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the CDS team,” says Charlotte Zilke, Director of Conventions at HAI.“CDS’ experienced team is looking forward to this new partnership with Helicopter Association International. Our registration technology will offer added value and an enhanced experience for their event. With solutions like CDS’ Line Busters and registration tablets, HAI HELI-EXPO attendees and exhibitors will have the advantage of a mobile solution for one-step check-in and quicker access to the exhibit hall,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.About Convention Data Services – CDSConvention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at www.cdsreg.com About Helicopter Association International – HAIHAI is the trade association of the international helicopter community, representing more than 3,400 members in 78 nations. HAI members safely operate more than 5,500 helicopters each year, totaling 2.3 million hours of flight. Since 1948, HAI has been dedicated to promoting the unique contributions that vertical flight offers to society and advancing the international helicopter community. Learn more at www.rotor.org Tweet



