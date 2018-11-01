trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Nancy Walsh Heading Up Team for AMR International’s Transform USA 2018

Tweet 1/11/2018

Transform USA successfully debuted in 2017. AMR International has announced that planning for the 2018 conference is well under way with exciting changes in the works, including the appointment of Nancy Walsh.



Transform USA is the only conference exclusively focusing on the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution of the exhibition industry. It provides critical insight to senior leaders and up-and-coming data and digital managers of association, for-profit and corporate exhibitions and venues.



The Washington DC-based conference is the fourth in the Transform series. It follows two successful editions of Transform Europe, held each December in London, and last year’s US launch.



The format of Transform USA 2018 will be enhanced from the previous year. While presenters will provide an overview of the most pressing technology trends as before, participants will also be encouraged to have deeper discussions on the tactics and realworld applications of the topics with subject matter experts and peers in small groups.



Nancy Walsh, now of Nancy P. Walsh Xpert Consulting LLC, will work with AMR International, the global events strategy consultancy, to present Transform USA. Until recently, Walsh was president of Reed North America. “We are thrilled to welcome Nancy Walsh to the Transform USA team and look forward to her innovation and leadership to make Transform USA an even more important event for anyone concerned with the successful development of their events, as the technology revolution accelerates.” says Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International.



AMR reports that delegates at the Transform conferences are thirsty for insight into how to embrace new opportunities created by data, digital and analytics. Many are struggling with the organizational, product and implementation challenges of realizing the potential benefits. They are looking for practical insights through peer discussion and case studies. Nancy Walsh says, “I am delighted to be consulting with AMR on such an important event. Not long ago I was in the same position as our attendees thinking about how to prevent the opportunities of data and digital from passing my organization by. I look forward to developing an event that doesn’t only give attendees food for thought, but provides them with learnings they can put immediately to work.” The new venue for Transform USA will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration is expected to open in March.



For further information please contact: Denzil Rankine – denzil.rankine@amrinternational.com +1 646 465 5971

Florent Jarry – florent.jarry@amrinternational.com +44 20 7534 3609

Nancy Walsh – npwalsh23@gmail.com +1 203 981 5653

Gillian Campbell (sponsorship) – gillian@babcgroup.com +1 310 935 7484



Visit





About AMR International For over 25 years, AMR International has developed unparalleled experience in the events industry. Today, as the events industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR’s mission is to the transformation of the industry. AMR supports all facets of strategy, operating model, event lifecycle, data and digital, operational and transaction support. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors in the events industry, providing strategic M&A support in emerging and mature markets. About Nancy P. Walsh Xpert Consulting LLC For 30 years, Nancy Walsh expanded the global events company, Reed Exhibitions, throughout North America. While at Reed Exhibitions she contributed to the Reed brand in the areas of business growth, customer attraction and retention, digital innovations, the pop culture events explosion and sales restructuring. In her new role as head of Nancy P. Walsh Xpert Consulting LLC, she uses her vast experience and impressive track record to help businesses grow in the event space.





Contact:

denzil.rankine@amrinternational.com









Transform USA successfully debuted in 2017. AMR International has announced that planning for the 2018 conference is well under way with exciting changes in the works, including the appointment of Nancy Walsh.Transform USA is the only conference exclusively focusing on the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution of the exhibition industry. It provides critical insight to senior leaders and up-and-coming data and digital managers of association, for-profit and corporate exhibitions and venues.The Washington DC-based conference is the fourth in the Transform series. It follows two successful editions of Transform Europe, held each December in London, and last year’s US launch.The format of Transform USA 2018 will be enhanced from the previous year. While presenters will provide an overview of the most pressing technology trends as before, participants will also be encouraged to have deeper discussions on the tactics and realworld applications of the topics with subject matter experts and peers in small groups.Nancy Walsh, now of Nancy P. Walsh Xpert Consulting LLC, will work with AMR International, the global events strategy consultancy, to present Transform USA. Until recently, Walsh was president of Reed North America. “We are thrilled to welcome Nancy Walsh to the Transform USA team and look forward to her innovation and leadership to make Transform USA an even more important event for anyone concerned with the successful development of their events, as the technology revolution accelerates.” says Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International.AMR reports that delegates at the Transform conferences are thirsty for insight into how to embrace new opportunities created by data, digital and analytics. Many are struggling with the organizational, product and implementation challenges of realizing the potential benefits. They are looking for practical insights through peer discussion and case studies. Nancy Walsh says, “I am delighted to be consulting with AMR on such an important event. Not long ago I was in the same position as our attendees thinking about how to prevent the opportunities of data and digital from passing my organization by. I look forward to developing an event that doesn’t only give attendees food for thought, but provides them with learnings they can put immediately to work.” The new venue for Transform USA will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration is expected to open in March.For further information please contact:Visit www.transformusa.com About AMR International For over 25 years, AMR International has developed unparalleled experience in the events industry. Today, as the events industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR’s mission is to the transformation of the industry. AMR supports all facets of strategy, operating model, event lifecycle, data and digital, operational and transaction support. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors in the events industry, providing strategic M&A support in emerging and mature markets. About Nancy P. Walsh Xpert Consulting LLC For 30 years, Nancy Walsh expanded the global events company, Reed Exhibitions, throughout North America. While at Reed Exhibitions she contributed to the Reed brand in the areas of business growth, customer attraction and retention, digital innovations, the pop culture events explosion and sales restructuring. In her new role as head of Nancy P. Walsh Xpert Consulting LLC, she uses her vast experience and impressive track record to help businesses grow in the event space. Tweet



