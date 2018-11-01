trending Sponsored Content

SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Relocates, Expands Phoenix Branch

Tweet 1/11/2018

On the heels of a major relocation and expansion of its Las Vegas, Nevada branch office, SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY,



According to SmartSource Regional Operations Manager-Western Region, Robert Trujillo, “The increase in space and modern docking facilities will greatly increase our efficiency and expand our capacity to support larger jobs out of the Phoenix branch.In addition, our Phoenix branch is a major fulfillment center for the national Information Technology needs of the US Wildland Fire community. These orders need to arrive to the Emergency Command Posts within 24 hours after order placement, and this new facility increases our capacity to achieve this important goal.”



In August, SmartSource reported on the relocation of its Las Vegas branch to a 39,000-square foot facility featuring a new production center with advanced information technologies. Steadily increasing demand for the company’s integrated IT and event technology products and services prompted both the Phoenix and Las Vegas branch expansions. SmartSource has a nationwide network of 21 fully-staffed branch offices located in major metropolitan markets across the country.





About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource helps marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages with optimum, impactful impressions. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21 major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit:





Contact:

dmautuori@optonline.net











More information about SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals ...





