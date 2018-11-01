|
|
|
|
|
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Announces Stephen M. Coyne as Director of Sales
1/11/2018
SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY, www.smartsourcerentals.com), one of the nation’s leading providers of computer, audio visual (AV) and technology solutions for businesses and events, announced the appointment of Stephen M. Coyne as Director of Sales. He will be based out of SmartSource’s Los Angeles, California office. Coyne brings extensive experience in business management, leadership, and technology sales and marketing.
SmartSource® President & CEO Peter Handal stated, “Steve brings experience selling general technology products and services to the entertainment vertical, which supports the organization’s goals in our Business Solutions channel. This sales experience, combined with strong capabilities demonstrated over the course of a 30-year plus career in leading and motivating a team, and developing new go-to-market strategies and solutions, makes the ideal fit for this role.”
Coyne most recently served as Director of Sales Engineering with Sigma Infosolutions (Irvine, CA), where he was instrumental in double-digit growth in new client acquisition. His career also included numerous positions within the Xerox organization, including Director of US Marketing/Sales Enablement, among others. While with Xerox, his contributions earned him multiple awards, and he managed the creation of a new pilot RFP Center for Xerox US Western Operations which resulted in driving significant improvement in RFP win rate over two years and a nationwide roll-out. Prior to joining Xerox in various sales leadership roles, he held technical positions as a Senior Programmer with Exxon Foundation (Los Angeles, CA), Product Manager with Link Systems (Santa Monica, CA), and Software Development Manager with Xerox Systems Software Unit (El Segundo, CA). Coyne holds a Bachelor of Science, Mathematics & Computer Science from the University of California (Los Angeles, CA).
He resides in Anaheim, California.
About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals
SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource solutions help marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21 major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit www.smartsourcerentals.com or call: 800-888-8686.
Contact:
dmautuori@optonline.net
More information about SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals ...
|
|
|
