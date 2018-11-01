trending Sponsored Content

People

The Trade Group’s Stephanie Chavez Accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Tweet 1/11/2018

Stephanie Chavez, Marketing Director for The Trade Group, has been accepted into the Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for communications, public relations, public affairs and media relations executives.



Chavez is a marketing professional with over 15 years of experience. She and her team are responsible for the multi-faceted marketing initiatives for The Trade Group. Previously, Stephanie built a digital marketing agency from 1 employee to over 40 employees with a global client base over a five-year period. She is a member of the Advisory Board for the SMU Digital Accelerator™ program at Southern Methodist University and speaks regularly to Marketing classes at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas.



Stephanie joins other Forbes Communications Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and gains access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.



Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.



“It is such an honor to become a part of this prestigious group of professionals. I hope to bring value to the business community as a whole and to share the knowledge and expertise in trade shows and events that The Trade Group has acquired over the past 32 years,” says Chavez. Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Stephanie Chavez into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”





About The Trade Group

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences and activations. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, experiential marketing activations, event coordination and production, videography, strategic marketing and more. Visit



About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit





Contact:

msuarez@tradegroup.com











More information about The Trade Group...





