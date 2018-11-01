trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

New Appoints at Ashfield Meetings & Events Powering Creativity

Tweet 1/11/2018

Ashfield Meetings & Events, a full service meeting planning and live events agency specializing in the healthcare sector, is combining service offerings with their sister company, SPARK THINKING.



The new approach will successfully combine certainty with impact fusing together Ashfield’s logistical excellence with engaging communications strategies that will be powered by SPARK THINKING.



The move is a natural progression for the agency and will create a sustainable platform to meet growing client demand for creative and engagement services across the portfolio of events the agency delivers for their healthcare clients that includes 9 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Ashfield Meetings & Events has announced key changes within the existing creative services team to strengthen the brand and service alignment within SPARK THINKING. The appointments will ensure creative, production, communication and content specialists are backed by strategic insights and a deep sector understanding.



Jenny Stankiewicz joins the organization as a Technical Producer, interpreting briefs and delivering on client objectives to produce more meaningful production strategies. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in production combined with expertise in the healthcare sector. Key skills that Jenny brings to the team include strategic and environmental branding, event and meeting agenda design and gamification schemes. Liz Harvey (Director, Experiential Events, Ashfield Meetings & Events) commented: “Jenny has already become an integral part of the Creative Services Team. Her ingenious ideas support the team’s fresh way of thinking and commitment to a challenger mindset. Ashfield, and each of our clients, are lucky to have her on the team.”



Additionally, Suzanne Akers, who previously held the role of Technical Producer, has been promoted to the role of Manager, Creative Services. Suzanne’s promotion is key in advising clients on the most appropriate message delivery methods and building unique and successful activation strategies.



Liz added: “Suzanne’s relationships with clients and vendors ensures each project is delivered with the upmost quality and expertise. Her commitment to excellence has proven to clients the value of having a logistics agency and a trusted creative partner under one roof – something that will be strengthened with the creative engine of SPARK THINKING powering us. She gives assurance and certainty that reliable delivery demands, while providing the capability to look at edgier, more exploratory possibilities that generate fresh ideas for our clients.”





About Ashfield

Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in providing outsourced healthcare services to pharmaceutical, device and biotech companies. The company has more than 7,000 employees, operates in 23 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia and works with more than 250 companies, including all of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies. Its mission is to partner with its clients, improving lives by helping healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge and support they need. Ashfield’s provides contract sales teams, customer service reps, medical science liaison officers, remote detailing, nurse educators, medical information, healthcare communications, market access, market research, training, event management, digital, creative and pharmacovigilance services. For more information, go to



About Ashfield Meetings & Events

Ashfield Meetings & Events is a full service global event management company specializing in serving the healthcare sector. We have over 35 years’ experience of delivering meetings and events and over 325 employees located in offices across the UK, mainland Europe, the US and Asia. Although we are an international company with a global reach we deliver a seamless local service.



In 2016 we managed more than 2,500 meetings and events in 50 countries, looking after over 141,000 delegates.



We deliver certainty and impact. Certainty, in that we deliver exemplary logistics and take care of all the meeting planning detail. Impact, in that we provide audience engagement, creative and production strategies to ensure our clients meet their business objectives and achieve a return on their investment. For more information go to





Contact:

Stephanie.gross@ashfieldhealthcare.com









Ashfield Meetings & Events, a full service meeting planning and live events agency specializing in the healthcare sector, is combining service offerings with their sister company, SPARK THINKING.The new approach will successfully combine certainty with impact fusing together Ashfield’s logistical excellence with engaging communications strategies that will be powered by SPARK THINKING.The move is a natural progression for the agency and will create a sustainable platform to meet growing client demand for creative and engagement services across the portfolio of events the agency delivers for their healthcare clients that includes 9 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Ashfield Meetings & Events has announced key changes within the existing creative services team to strengthen the brand and service alignment within SPARK THINKING. The appointments will ensure creative, production, communication and content specialists are backed by strategic insights and a deep sector understanding.Jenny Stankiewicz joins the organization as a Technical Producer, interpreting briefs and delivering on client objectives to produce more meaningful production strategies. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in production combined with expertise in the healthcare sector. Key skills that Jenny brings to the team include strategic and environmental branding, event and meeting agenda design and gamification schemes. Liz Harvey (Director, Experiential Events, Ashfield Meetings & Events) commented: “Jenny has already become an integral part of the Creative Services Team. Her ingenious ideas support the team’s fresh way of thinking and commitment to a challenger mindset. Ashfield, and each of our clients, are lucky to have her on the team.”Additionally, Suzanne Akers, who previously held the role of Technical Producer, has been promoted to the role of Manager, Creative Services. Suzanne’s promotion is key in advising clients on the most appropriate message delivery methods and building unique and successful activation strategies.Liz added: “Suzanne’s relationships with clients and vendors ensures each project is delivered with the upmost quality and expertise. Her commitment to excellence has proven to clients the value of having a logistics agency and a trusted creative partner under one roof – something that will be strengthened with the creative engine of SPARK THINKING powering us. She gives assurance and certainty that reliable delivery demands, while providing the capability to look at edgier, more exploratory possibilities that generate fresh ideas for our clients.”About AshfieldAshfield Commercial & Medical Services, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in providing outsourced healthcare services to pharmaceutical, device and biotech companies. The company has more than 7,000 employees, operates in 23 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia and works with more than 250 companies, including all of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies. Its mission is to partner with its clients, improving lives by helping healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge and support they need. Ashfield’s provides contract sales teams, customer service reps, medical science liaison officers, remote detailing, nurse educators, medical information, healthcare communications, market access, market research, training, event management, digital, creative and pharmacovigilance services. For more information, go to www.ashfieldhealthcare.com About Ashfield Meetings & EventsAshfield Meetings & Events is a full service global event management company specializing in serving the healthcare sector. We have over 35 years’ experience of delivering meetings and events and over 325 employees located in offices across the UK, mainland Europe, the US and Asia. Although we are an international company with a global reach we deliver a seamless local service.In 2016 we managed more than 2,500 meetings and events in 50 countries, looking after over 141,000 delegates.We deliver certainty and impact. Certainty, in that we deliver exemplary logistics and take care of all the meeting planning detail. Impact, in that we provide audience engagement, creative and production strategies to ensure our clients meet their business objectives and achieve a return on their investment. For more information go to www.ashfieldmeetings.com Tweet



