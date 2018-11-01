|
Company News
2020 Exhibits Continues Nationwide Expansion; Now in Greenville, South Carolina
1/11/2018
2020 Exhibits, a global leader with a 30-year heritage of creative, strategic innovation in the design and production of dynamic exhibits, events, environments and ADA signage, announced the acquisition of JC Rose & Associates, Inc., to form 2020 Exhibits, South Carolina.
Expanding its nationwide reach, 2020 Exhibits extends its robust and comprehensive offerings to this diverse marketplace, to help marketing, trade show and communications professionals drive bottom-line success and growth for their brands and businesses.
Encompassing everything from innovative biotech companies to specialty manufacturing facilities, Greenville is home to a diverse range of business and industry. With this increased capacity, 2020 Exhibits provides clients with the best opportunity to save money while executing top-notch programs, with hard costs turned into savings via strategic locations near major exhibiting and expo centers nationwide, including Las Vegas and Chicago.
As the firm’s 8th location nationwide, 2020 Exhibits South Carolina now offers the full spectrum of in-house, turn-key event and exhibit capabilities and services, including Custom Exhibit Rentals, Corporate Environments, Global Event Management, ADA Signage. Nationwide Warehousing, Asset Management, A/V Rental Depot, Turnkey Project and Program Management, Interactive Media, Project Management Event Services, to name a few.
“This expansion brings together the local expertise, nationwide support and extended offerings to better serve the needs of event, trade show, and marketing professionals,” said Bob Babine, president of 2020 Exhibits. “We look forward to working with the talented team here in Greenville to bring to market our extensive operational capabilities, creative services, and innovative offerings with the same passion and commitment to excellence. As we move forward into 2018, 2020 Exhibits remains sharply focused on the future, and we are well positioned to take advantage of extraordinary opportunities that lie ahead.”
“Our commitment to superior products and service will be strengthened, providing a wider variety of capabilities and resources to our customers,” said John Rose, president of JC Rose & Associates. “We want to thank our loyal customers and friends for trusting JC Rose & Associates, Inc. to be your partner for the last 33 years. We look forward to continuing to serve you as 2020 Exhibits, South Carolina for all of your future needs.”
About 2020 Exhibits
Headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Greenville, Las Vegas, St. Louis and Salt Lake City, 2020 Exhibits provides total trade show and event management, including the design, fabrication and installation of trade show exhibits for clients locally, nationally and internationally. With a laser-sharp focus on the delivery of dynamic interactive experiences to build brand engagement, 2020 Exhibits proven expertise in the integration of custom rental exhibits and multi-screen, A/V rich environments helps global brands drive results. The Environments Division's Corporate Interiors and Signage Group delivers crisp and compelling ADA-Compliant and Architectural Signage; Multifamily Creative Sign and Environmental Sign Design; Sign Package Design, Fabrication and Installation Nationwide; Environmental & Wayfinding Signage along with robust Naming & Identity programs.
Since 1987, the company's award-winning team has worked collaboratively with clients to provide optimum exposure and offers the total event package of services and support including interactive technologies; lead capture; corporate events; conference exhibits; event management; audio visual and digital multimedia; in-house production and printing; experiential marketing; event furnishings; graphic and creative design; brand marketing communications; turnkey show logistics; turnkey show management along with warehousing and storage.
Learn more at www.2020exhibits.com.
Contact:
linda.piland@2020exhibits.com
More information about 2020 Exhibits...
