People
Visit KC Announces Resignation of Ronnie Burt
1/11/2018
Ronnie Burt, President and CEO of Visit KC, announced today his resignation, effective Jan. 31, 2018. Over the next few weeks, Burt will assist the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors with a smooth, seamless transition process to ensure the important work of Visit KC continues.
In a statement to the Board of Directors, Burt said, “It is with mixed emotions that I submit my resignation as your President and CEO. I have made the decision that now is the best time for me to move on and consider other opportunities. I am proud of the achievements made since 2014 with the support and hard work of the Visit KC Team.”
Burt has served as President and CEO since 2014 when he joined the organization from Washington, D.C., where he served as Vice President of Sales and Services for Destination DC, the convention and tourism organization for the nation’s capital.
Below is a summary of key successes generated under Burt’s leadership, which helped the organization achieve many important milestones:
2018 Board Chair CiCi Rojas said, “Ronnie has set Kansas City and Visit KC on a path to success for years to come. Under Ronnie’s leadership, Kansas City has experienced increased business and leisure tourism, and thus tax receipts, due to his focus on performance and accountability. I would like to thank him for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors. On behalf of the Board, we also want to thank all Visit KC employees for their hard work and dedication in realizing many achievements over the last few years.”
Visit KC will appoint an interim President and CEO in the very near term to allow for a smooth transition and a search committee will be appointed to identify a permanent replacement.
About Visit KC
Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating nearly 48,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about Kansas City, go to www.VisitKC.com.
Contact:
dklaus@visitkc.com
