trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

DoubleDutch Event Registration Now Available

Tweet 1/11/2018

At DoubleDutch, we are always focused on innovation and providing engaging products that help you run your events at scale. Over the last few years we have been soley focused on building a market leading Event App that has proven time and time again to deliver the most engaging experience for your event attendees. But what's next?



We are proud to announce that we now have added another product to our event managament suite, event registration. Event registration allows you to create a branded ticketing experience to fit all of your event goals and, better yet, integrates seemelssy with our event app.



For more information go to



For information about DoubleDutch, go to





Contact:

jhudson@doubledutch.me









At DoubleDutch, we are always focused on innovation and providing engaging products that help you run your events at scale. Over the last few years we have been soley focused on building a market leading Event App that has proven time and time again to deliver the most engaging experience for your event attendees. But what's next?We are proud to announce that we now have added another product to our event managament suite, event registration. Event registration allows you to create a branded ticketing experience to fit all of your event goals and, better yet, integrates seemelssy with our event app.For more information go to doubledutch.me/product/registration For information about DoubleDutch, go to www.doubledutch.me Tweet



