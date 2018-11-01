|
|
|
|
People
AGAM Names Adam Beckett as Chief Executive Officer
1/11/2018
AGAM has announced the appointment of Adam Beckett as Chief Executive Officer.
Beckett has assumed day-to-day leadership of the Company and will spearhead strategies designed to grow the business and strengthen customer relationships.
Beckett is an exhibition industry veteran. Most recently, Beckett spent twenty years at Derse, a full service face-to-face marketing agency, where he held senior leadership roles including President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Beckett served six years on the Board of Directors of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association. He earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, NJ.
“We are delighted to have Adam join our Company. We selected a skilled leader at a time when AGAM is in a very strong position. Our extensive in-house production capabilities and unmatched speed of delivery set us apart in the marketplace. Adam is the right person to build on our momentum and move the company forward,” says Warren Feldberg, Chairman of AGAM.
In addition to the seasoned executives already in place at AGAM, Beckett is building the team further to position for growth.
Kelly Voss has been appointed as Senior Account Executive. Voss is a business development professional with twenty-five years of sales management experience. Voss is well respected in the exhibit, events and retail industries where she has built strong working relationships. Voss will be serving the Midwest region.
David Brown has been appointed as Vice President of Finance. Brown is a CPA with twenty years of fiscal and operations management experience in manufacturing and distribution. Brown will ensure AGAM maintains financial strength for future growth and investment.
About AGAM
AGAM is the leader in manufactured aluminum extrusion-based products serving the exhibition, events and retail markets. We believe that through smarter engineering, a highly skilled and efficient production team and the best equipped plant in the industry, we enrich our clients’ designs and simplify production. This allows us to fabricate uniquely customized solutions with the fastest turnaround times in the industry. To learn more, visit www.agam.com.
Contact:
gwenparsons@outlook.com
|
