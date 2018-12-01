|
|
|
|
|
People, EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation
1/12/2018
Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, and Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced that Laura L. Cooley has joined the ranks of the trade show industry’s top talent by earning EXHIBITOR magazine's Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) credentials.
The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.
“I applaud Laura for reaching her goal of becoming a Certified Trade Show Marketer, said Jan Nelson, CTSM gold, executive director of EXHIBITOR’s CTSM program. “Trade show and event marketers are very busy people who often spend much of their time on the road managing their events. Laura persisted and is now part of a very elite group of only 600 Certified Trade Show Marketers.”
To become CTSM certified, candidates must complete 40 hours of educational sessions, pass a comprehensive final exam and write a professional portfolio documenting how the education was applied on the job to improve trade show programs within the company.
“We’re very proud of Laura’s accomplishments over the duration of her 10-year tenure at Oshkosh Defense,” said John Bryant, president of Oshkosh Defense and executive vice president of Oshkosh Corporation. “At Oshkosh, we consider the trade shows to be central to getting our people and our brand out in front of our customers, and Laura’s leadership of our trade show process over the past decade has been superb. In her time here she has set a new standard of excellence for how trade shows and events are planned and executed.”
Laura L. Cooley will be recognized at the annual CTSM graduate awards ceremony at EXHIBITORLIVE in February 2018.
About EXHIBITORLIVE
EXHIBITORLIVE, The Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing, will be held February 25 - March 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Full registration for its top-rated EXHIBITORLIVE conference and exhibition is available at www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Oshkosh Defense
Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. In addition, Oshkosh offers advanced technologies and vehicle components such as TAK-4® independent suspension systems, TerraMax® unmanned ground vehicle solutions, Command Zone™ integrated control and diagnostics system, and ProPulse® diesel electric and on-board vehicle power solutions, to provide our customers with a technical edge as they fulfill their missions. Every Oshkosh vehicle is backed by a team of defense industry experts and complete range of sustainment and training services to optimize fleet readiness and performance. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK]. To learn more about Oshkosh Defense, please visit us at www.oshkoshdefense.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jnelson@ctsm.com
|
|