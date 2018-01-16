|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
1/16/2018
Access TCA is sponsoring the CTSM program activities at EXHIBITORLIVE with a salute to the Super Heroes of the exhibit industry: the people who are responsible for their companies’ trade shows. Access is hosting a lounge on the floor, space 1260, where everyone with the CTSM designation or CTSM candidates can sit back, relax, charge their phones, and have some refreshments.
According to Jan Nelson, executive director, CTSM program, “Thanks to Access TCA’s sponsorship of the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE this year, we are able to host a very special recognition of our CTSM graduates at a reception, banquet and awards program, have refreshments in our onsite CTSM office for candidates and graduates, and a lounge area in the exhibit hall for a brief rest. We are excited to be partnering with Access TCA again this year as we once again promote specialized education and set the standard for the industry.”
“We are so proud of this sponsorship,” said Amy Sondrup, President, Access TCA. “Our commitment to education is part of our brand promise. As a matter of fact, one of our own people, Arielle Langlais, is receiving her CTSM certification at EXHIBITORLIVE. We not only recognize the value of CTSM education, but we encourage our account people to pursue certification.”
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
About CTSM
The Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Program, which is the only industry university-affiliated certification program, serves organizations and individuals whose objective is to produce high-performance trade show and event marketing programs with measurable bottom-line results. CTSM education is designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge, giving those tasked with on-the-job-learning the tools, education, and support needed to excel. For more information, go to www.CTSM.com.
Contact:
asondrup@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|