Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE

Access TCA is sponsoring the



According to Jan Nelson, executive director, CTSM program, “Thanks to Access TCA’s sponsorship of the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE this year, we are able to host a very special recognition of our CTSM graduates at a reception, banquet and awards program, have refreshments in our onsite CTSM office for candidates and graduates, and a lounge area in the exhibit hall for a brief rest. We are excited to be partnering with Access TCA again this year as we once again promote specialized education and set the standard for the industry.”



“We are so proud of this sponsorship,” said Amy Sondrup, President, Access TCA. “Our commitment to education is part of our brand promise. As a matter of fact, one of our own people, Arielle Langlais, is receiving her CTSM certification at EXHIBITORLIVE. We not only recognize the value of CTSM education, but we encourage our account people to pursue certification.”





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit



About CTSM

The Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Program, which is the only industry university-affiliated certification program, serves organizations and individuals whose objective is to produce high-performance trade show and event marketing programs with measurable bottom-line results. CTSM education is designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge, giving those tasked with on-the-job-learning the tools, education, and support needed to excel. For more information, go to





Contact:

asondrup@accesstca.com











