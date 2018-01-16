trending Sponsored Content

Exhibit Concepts, Inc. Seeks EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Pass Recipients

1/16/2018

Exhibit Concepts, Inc. has announced it is giving away three EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Passes to industry professionals interested in attending the conference. Pass winners will receive full access to the exhibit hall, Peer2Peer Roundtables, workshops, and unlimited educational sessions. This is an incredible opportunity for attendees to sharpen their skills, continue their education, and interact with their peers. The program includes 182 professional development sessions, 151 world-class practitioners, and up to 5 days of interactive learning and networking.



After giving away two of their EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access passes, Exhibit Concepts is looking for three more lucky recipients. The passes are an incredible opportunity for trade show and event marketing professionals looking to expand their industry knowledge at the annual EXHIBITORLIVE event taking place in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay February 25 through March 1, 2018.



The passes, valued at $2,295 each, are part of Exhibit Concepts’ ongoing initiative to invest in the educational side of the industry.



To be entered to win one of the EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access passes, visit





