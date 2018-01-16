|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Concepts, Inc. Seeks EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Pass Recipients
1/16/2018
Exhibit Concepts, Inc. has announced it is giving away three EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Passes to industry professionals interested in attending the conference. Pass winners will receive full access to the exhibit hall, Peer2Peer Roundtables, workshops, and unlimited educational sessions. This is an incredible opportunity for attendees to sharpen their skills, continue their education, and interact with their peers. The program includes 182 professional development sessions, 151 world-class practitioners, and up to 5 days of interactive learning and networking.
After giving away two of their EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access passes, Exhibit Concepts is looking for three more lucky recipients. The passes are an incredible opportunity for trade show and event marketing professionals looking to expand their industry knowledge at the annual EXHIBITORLIVE event taking place in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay February 25 through March 1, 2018.
The passes, valued at $2,295 each, are part of Exhibit Concepts’ ongoing initiative to invest in the educational side of the industry.
To be entered to win one of the EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access passes, visit www.exhibitconcepts.com/el2018. Contest ends Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 11:59 pm EST.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
More information about Exhibit Concepts, Inc....
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|