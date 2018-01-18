|
Company News
CompuSystems Renews Contract with Fresno Food Expo
1/18/2018
CompuSystems has been selected by David Nalchajian, Inc. to provide full-service registration, including CompuSystems’ ConnectME Show App and lead retrieval services, for the 2018 Fresno Food Expo. The Fresno Food Expo is a celebration of Central California’s vibrant food community and a showcase of the region’s most innovative food and beverage producers. The 2018 expo will be held July 26th in Fresno, California.
Chris Williams, President of CompuSystems, stated, “We enjoy working with the team at David Nalchajian, Inc. and are excited to continue our relationship with Fresno Food Expo.”
About the Fresno Food Expo
The Fresno Food Expo provides a platform that increases the commerce and connectivity of Central California food and beverage related companies, while creating a regional identity centered around the celebration of food production and the experience food inspires.
About David Nalchajian, Inc.
David Nalchajian, Inc. is a sponsorship sales and event management firm located in Fresno, CA. They work with fairs, events, trade shows and music venues in the entertainment and food industries.
About CompuSystems
CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems’ industry-leading services, please visit www.compusystems.com.
Contact:
david.cirillo@csireg.com
|