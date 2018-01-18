|
|
|
|
|
Super Bright LEDs Introduces Snap-Open-Frame LED Light Boxes
1/18/2018
Super Bright LEDs — A leading online retailer for LED lights — has recently added a new style to their line of LED light boxes.
These snap-open-frame LED light boxes are easy to hang, come with a 9.5-foot wall plug, and allow for quick image swapping. They are available with or without a custom-printed image. The light boxes can be used to turn any logo, advertisement, artwork, menu, movie poster, or photo into an eye-catching illuminated display. Shoppers can upload a custom image or choose from over 1 million stock images.
Light box size options include 16-by-24 inches or 24-by-33 inches. As an alternative to bulky incandescent light boxes, these LED light boxes offer ultra-thin frames, long life spans, and Even-Glow® technology. With Even-Glow® technology, light shines through images without creating any visible bulb shapes or hot spots. Each light box comes with installed hanging brackets on all sides and is available with a silver or black frame.
Super Bright LEDs has been providing customers with 15 years of excellent service, expertise, and quality LED technology. Independent test labs along with the knowledge base of trained experts and engineers allow them to provide dependable information and products. For more information about the snap-open-frame LED light boxes, other LED lights, or Super Bright LEDs, visit www.superbrightleds.com.
Contact:
josh-d@superbrightleds.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
