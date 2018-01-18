|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives
submit your news
email newsletter
|
International
SmithBucklin Releases 2018 Edition of its Circuit Publication
1/18/2018
SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, announced the release of its annual publication, Circuit. It includes SmithBucklin’s “20 for 2018,” which offers articles on 20 key trends, issues and developments that will impact associations in the coming year.
The articles cover a variety of relevant and timely topics for associations, such as loyalty, education, content, membership, advocacy and attendee experience. All are intended to provide useful insights to association boards and staff. The publication also includes news and highlights about SmithBucklin and its client organizations.
“One of the unique aspects of the work we do as a company is our ability to observe – and then share and discuss within our walls – the topics, strategies and opportunities that are common across organizations that serve different industries and professions,” said Matt Sanderson, President & CEO, SmithBucklin. “This allows us to stay current, and also creates value for our colleagues and the client organizations we serve.”
“But our intention in creating Circuit is to synthesize our learnings from both inside and outside the association world,” Sanderson added, “with the hope that associations can use this information to grow and evolve. We hope this industry resource will contribute to the success of associations everywhere.”
Some of the 20 trends, issues and developments include:
SmithBucklin offers Circuit, now in its 15th year of publication, in a sharable, digital version at www.smithbucklin.com/circuit2018. Or request a printed copy by emailing circuit@smithbucklin.com.
About SmithBucklin
SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.
Contact:
circuit@smithbucklin.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|