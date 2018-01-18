trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

POWER UP Announces New Wireless Charging Feature

Tweet 1/18/2018

POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company), the industry's premium charging technology company, announces a new wireless charging feature for its POWER UP™ Charging Tables. The company has begun integrating Qi wireless technology in order to provide users with additional ways to stay connected, regardless of the manufacturer or make of the device.



With the addition of the wireless charging feature, each POWER UP™ Charging Table, equipped with a portable power bank, can power up to 19 phones, tablets, laptops or other devices. With one wireless charging pad, three standard electric outlets, six USB ports and nine charging cables, the table has multiple ways to help those in need connect with those who matter most.



Ryan E. Doak, co-founder, POWER UP, said, "The Qi wireless charging standard has been an Android phone staple for more than five years. However, when Apple announced that from the iPhone 8 forward, users would be able to charge their devices on standard Qi charging stations, it was a natural progression for POWER UP to implement the technology into our products. Since individuals tend to stay at our charging tables for extended periods of time, it is the perfect added convenience to have the ability to charge devices without being tethered by a cord."



The Qi wireless chargers installed in each POWER UP™ Charging Table are capable of "Fast Charge," by transferring up to 15 watts to a phone's battery. The chargers continue to transfer power at this increased rate until the battery reaches a saturation point, which is usually around 60-80 percent. At that point, the phone's power controller scales back the amount of power it's receiving and your phone will begin to charge more and more slowly as it approaches 100 percent.



POWER UP™ works directly with its clients to create unique charging experiences that can be customized with branding and preloaded video and image content. The products are sent to the client completely set up and ready to be used. To learn more about POWER UP and its charging technology, please visit





About POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company)

POWER UP™ is the industry's premium charging technology company. Our mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged device. Proudly manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland, POWER UP™ innovation transforms device charging into lasting relationships and exceptional experiences for our clients' brands and users. To learn more visit us at





Contact:

ryan.doak@powerupconnect.com









POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company), the industry's premium charging technology company, announces a new wireless charging feature for its POWER UP™ Charging Tables. The company has begun integrating Qi wireless technology in order to provide users with additional ways to stay connected, regardless of the manufacturer or make of the device.With the addition of the wireless charging feature, each POWER UP™ Charging Table, equipped with a portable power bank, can power up to 19 phones, tablets, laptops or other devices. With one wireless charging pad, three standard electric outlets, six USB ports and nine charging cables, the table has multiple ways to help those in need connect with those who matter most.Ryan E. Doak, co-founder, POWER UP, said, "The Qi wireless charging standard has been an Android phone staple for more than five years. However, when Apple announced that from the iPhone 8 forward, users would be able to charge their devices on standard Qi charging stations, it was a natural progression for POWER UP to implement the technology into our products. Since individuals tend to stay at our charging tables for extended periods of time, it is the perfect added convenience to have the ability to charge devices without being tethered by a cord."The Qi wireless chargers installed in each POWER UP™ Charging Table are capable of "Fast Charge," by transferring up to 15 watts to a phone's battery. The chargers continue to transfer power at this increased rate until the battery reaches a saturation point, which is usually around 60-80 percent. At that point, the phone's power controller scales back the amount of power it's receiving and your phone will begin to charge more and more slowly as it approaches 100 percent.POWER UP™ works directly with its clients to create unique charging experiences that can be customized with branding and preloaded video and image content. The products are sent to the client completely set up and ready to be used. To learn more about POWER UP and its charging technology, please visit www.powerupconnect.com About POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company)POWER UP™ is the industry's premium charging technology company. Our mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged device. Proudly manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland, POWER UP™ innovation transforms device charging into lasting relationships and exceptional experiences for our clients' brands and users. To learn more visit us at www.powerupconnect.com Tweet



