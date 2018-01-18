trending Sponsored Content

InProduction Expands its Capabilities for Temporary Event Structures

Tweet 1/18/2018

InProduction, a leader in seating, staging, and scenic production for sporting, corporate, and entertainment events has named Sky Curl as Director, InStructures. Sky, who previously served as International Business Director for Condit Exhibits, will focus on enhancing InProduction's network and capabilities to deploy ultra-modern temporary structures and semi-permanent buildings.



"Our customers have consistently asked us to support their premium structure needs," said John Campanelli, CEO of InProduction, "and Sky is an expert in the ultra-modern temporary structures and semi-permanent space."



"InProduction has the in-house capabilities of delivering turnkey projects in the corporate event, hospitality, and temporary and semi-permanent spaces. I am excited about supporting our clients in this sector and expanding InProduction's services," said Curl.



The need for structures, outside of standard tenting, that can be efficiently and quickly built with a strong design sensibility is growing as companies and events raise the bar in customer experience at events. While it can take years to build a permanent space, temporary and semi-permanent buildings provide the perfect solution by cutting the project time for design through completion to mere months.



For more information go to





About InProduction

InProduction began as SGA Production Services and T&B Equipment, which together have more than eighty years of experience as a provider of specialized venue-transformation services. Today, InProduction is a leading national provider of high-quality temporary audience risers, stadium seating, structures, staging, flooring, drapery, and scenery for sporting, corporate, and entertainment events. InProduction's extensive inventory can be customized to suit any venue. The company has a team of experts that works seamlessly with clients to perfect the vision, flawlessly execute the design, and deliver spectacular results. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Ashland, VA; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; Lansing, MI; Las Vegas, NV; Orlando, FL; and Phoenix, AZ. If you would like more information, please visit our website at





Contact:

TMiller@InProduction.net









