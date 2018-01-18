|
People
Apogee Exhibits and Environments Appoints Brian Conlin as Director of Business Development
1/18/2018
Apogee Exhibits and Environments, a full-service exhibit and event marketing firm located near Rochester, NY has appointed Brian Conlin Director of Business Development. Mr. Conlin possesses over 20 years of industry experience, providing Apogee clients a personalized experience in planning, developing and executing event marketing solutions on a global scale.
CEO Mark Taylor states: "Brian has spent many years helping his clients execute their trade show marketing plans successfully with an unmatched level of professionalism as well as a personal attention. He has a great "big picture" perspective and frequently that translates into successful events for his clients. This new role for Brian will allow him to share his specialized style and abilities with every part of our organization which will in turn help more of our clients realize better results from their trade show activities."
About Apogee Exhibits and Environments
Celebrating 26 years in business, Apogee is a full-service exhibit and event marketing firm designed to help drive brand performance by making positive, lasting impressions. Apogee’s scope of work includes exhibit design, fabrication services, management services, Interactive technology and many other brand strengthening products and services. For more information go to www.ApogeeExhibits.com.
Contact:
mtaylor@apogeeexhibits.com
