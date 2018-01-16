trending Sponsored Content

Ruthi Eckert Promoted to Vice President of SourceOne Events

Tweet 1/16/2018

SourceOne Events, a nationwide event solutions company, announced the promotion of Ruthi Eckert to vice president. Reporting to SourceOne Events’ president, Mike Bojesen, Eckert will assist with the strategic direction of SourceOne Events.



She will manage operations, develop functional roles and assign responsibilities to employees in both the Chicago and Orlando offices. Eckert will also help lead SourceOne Events’ sales team as they continue to create and deliver products that surpass client’s expectations.



Eckert joined SourceOne Events in 2007 and has served in many different roles including exhibitor service manager and account executive. Eckert also held a vital role before being promoted, as she was the vice president of sales and oversaw all operations at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center Hotel. Eckert has been a life long event professional, working on the display house side for several years before joining SourceOne Events.



Eckert’s tireless work ethic and commitment to provide that one-of-a-kind experience will undoubtedly bring positive advances to SourceOne Events. “Be passionate about what you do each day, personally and professionally,” said Eckert. “When your clients are comfortable with you, the rest is easy.”



“Ruthi’s leadership and experience will strengthen our ability to provide our clients with industry-leading services. Her track record with B2B companies, her innovation, and her commitment to our team makes her well-suited to help lead SourceOne Events,” said Mike Bojesen, President of SourceOne Events.





About SourceOne Events

SourceOne Events is a company driven by passion and commitment providing superior products and solutions for environments, events, expositions and trade shows. For more information go to





Contact:

garry@sourceoneevents.com









