|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
New E-Z UP Endeavor Shelter Brings Next Level of Customization, Durability
1/18/2018
Take your customization to another level with the strongest and most durable portable shelter on the market, the new Endeavor™ shelter by International E-Z UP, Inc.
The one-piece professional-grade shelter features a 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum frame and octagonal-shaped legs that are 2 inches in diameter, making it built to be stronger and able to withstand some of the toughest environments. The Endeavor™ shelter is on display at booth No. 6341 during the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Show, set for Jan. 16 – 18 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
E-Z UP Founder and Chairman Mark Carter said the new Endeavor™ shelter showcases the dedication to innovation and quality that has made E-Z UP the original and still No. 1 leader in the portable shelter industry for more than 30 years.
“The Endeavor™ shelter is the strongest Instant Shelter® product in the world,” Carter said. “We are proud to offer this next level of heavy-duty shelters made for everyday use.”
The shelter comes in 10’ x 10’ and 10’ x 15’ sizes with matte black and clear aluminum frame colors. Top colors include the eight standard options – punch, limeade, black, royal blue, gray, orange, splash, and white – along with 17 premium colors and the ability to customize with designs and logos created through award-winning printing. With the newest in technology and materials, the shelter features high-strength end caps, heavy-duty foot pads, and reinforced fabric corners.
The shelter is the easiest-to-use, strongest, and longest-lasting product on the market. Check out the Endeavor™ shelter by visiting E-Z UP at the PPAI Show or visit www.ezup.com/endeavor.
About International E-Z UP, Inc.
Started in 1983, E-Z UP is the original and still No. 1 provider of Instant Shelter® products and accessories in the world. Headquartered in Norco, Calif., E-Z UP has customers in more than 100 countries, including Fortune 500 companies, and offers an extensive line of instant portable shelters, tables, flags, banners, and accessories. For more information, visit www.ezup.com.
Contact:
KristinAustin@ezup.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|