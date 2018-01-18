trending Sponsored Content

New E-Z UP Endeavor Shelter Brings Next Level of Customization, Durability

Take your customization to another level with the strongest and most durable portable shelter on the market, the new Endeavor™ shelter by International E-Z UP, Inc.



The one-piece professional-grade shelter features a 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum frame and octagonal-shaped legs that are 2 inches in diameter, making it built to be stronger and able to withstand some of the toughest environments. The Endeavor™ shelter is on display at booth No. 6341 during the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Show, set for Jan. 16 – 18 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



E-Z UP Founder and Chairman Mark Carter said the new Endeavor™ shelter showcases the dedication to innovation and quality that has made E-Z UP the original and still No. 1 leader in the portable shelter industry for more than 30 years.



“The Endeavor™ shelter is the strongest Instant Shelter® product in the world,” Carter said. “We are proud to offer this next level of heavy-duty shelters made for everyday use.”



The shelter comes in 10’ x 10’ and 10’ x 15’ sizes with matte black and clear aluminum frame colors. Top colors include the eight standard options – punch, limeade, black, royal blue, gray, orange, splash, and white – along with 17 premium colors and the ability to customize with designs and logos created through award-winning printing. With the newest in technology and materials, the shelter features high-strength end caps, heavy-duty foot pads, and reinforced fabric corners.



The shelter is the easiest-to-use, strongest, and longest-lasting product on the market. Check out the Endeavor™ shelter by visiting E-Z UP at the PPAI Show or visit





About International E-Z UP, Inc.

Started in 1983, E-Z UP is the original and still No. 1 provider of Instant Shelter® products and accessories in the world. Headquartered in Norco, Calif., E-Z UP has customers in more than 100 countries, including Fortune 500 companies, and offers an extensive line of instant portable shelters, tables, flags, banners, and accessories. For more information, visit





Contact:

KristinAustin@ezup.com









