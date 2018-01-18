|
People
mg Names John Patten as President and COO
1/18/2018
mg is pleased to announce that John Patten has rejoined mg as President and COO. Patten is working closely alongside mg CEO Mike Grivas to manage mg’s growing team.
"I missed the energy, excitement and creativity of this industry. After spending three years back in Indianapolis helping to grow a firm in an entirely different industry, I jumped at the opportunity to return to mg,” shared Patten. “The mg team is full of talented people for whom I have always had the highest admiration. The culture and values of mg are simply stellar. I am delighted to be back as part of this team.”
For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com.
Contact:
bolson@simplymg.com
More information about mg...
|
