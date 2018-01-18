|
Company News
Nancy Walsh Launches Xpert Consulting
1/18/2018
Nancy Walsh, who until recently was President of Reed Exhibitions North America, announced the launch of her new company Nancy Walsh Xpert Consulting, LLC which will focus on building event businesses. Following a 30-year career where Nancy oversaw the double digit growth of the North American division of Reed Exhibitions, the largest trade show management company in the world, Nancy will now focus on helping businesses grow using strategy and relationship building with a focus on customer retention.
"I have been honored to oversee business growth, customer attraction, digital innovations, sales restructuring and the expansion of events in Mexico during my tenure at Reed Exhibitions and I am thrilled to launch Xpert Consulting to take this experience to help support other companies with their growth plans and strategy," explains Walsh, President of Xpert Consulting, LLC. "I look forward to working with companies serving the trade show and events industry and helping them realize their full potential."
For 30 years Nancy has been expanding the global events company, Reed Exhibitions, throughout North America. While at Reed Exhibitions she contributed to the Reed brand in numerous ways including adding 20 events to the now-60 event annual North American lineup, including establishing Reed's robust presence in Mexico. She worked on adding new elements to keep visitors connected to events and exhibits including innovative networking programs connecting like-minded visitors; investing in digital innovations to provide visitors and exhibitors relevant, customized data before, during, and after events; and building 15 annual pop culture events across the US. Nancy also launched the Sales Academy, a six-month intensive training for recent college graduates, that generated impressive incremental revenue in just a year.
Helping businesses grow through customer retention and building successful teams with a focus on strategic growth is the main priority for the clients of Xpert Consulting. For further information, email npwalsh23@gmail.com.
Contact:
npwalsh23@gmail.com
