Nick Campbell Launches Orca Displays

1/18/2018

Nick Campbell launched Orca Displays in October 2017. As founder and President, Campbell is determined to provide clients nationwide with a customer-centric experience when it comes to event and display marketing. After spending nearly 20 years in the event marketing and display industry with Carlson Marketing (now known as One10) and large portable and custom exhibit houses, Campbell has unique insights on traffic generation, memorable branding, and experiential marketing.



Campbell said, “My firm belief is to be 100% transparent with the customer and have a Customer First mentality. We want to be an extension of our clients’ marketing teams to help them succeed year after year with their event branding and trade show objectives. Orca Displays offers high quality displays along with top notch service, while being ever mindful of budget goals.”



Orca Displays specializes in the latest portable, modular, custom and rental exhibits throughout America. Campbell recently relocated to sunny Florida with his wife and two dogs from the Chicago area (Pingree Grove) where he also served as a Village Trustee/Councilman. He’s a native Minnesotan who enjoys living each day for God’s glory, grilling, outdoor activities, and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings.



Orca Displays provides event and trade show display needs with a customer-centric experience. For more info, visit





Contact:

nick@orcadisplays.com









