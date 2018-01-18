|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Nick Campbell Launches Orca Displays
1/18/2018
Nick Campbell launched Orca Displays in October 2017. As founder and President, Campbell is determined to provide clients nationwide with a customer-centric experience when it comes to event and display marketing. After spending nearly 20 years in the event marketing and display industry with Carlson Marketing (now known as One10) and large portable and custom exhibit houses, Campbell has unique insights on traffic generation, memorable branding, and experiential marketing.
Campbell said, “My firm belief is to be 100% transparent with the customer and have a Customer First mentality. We want to be an extension of our clients’ marketing teams to help them succeed year after year with their event branding and trade show objectives. Orca Displays offers high quality displays along with top notch service, while being ever mindful of budget goals.”
Orca Displays specializes in the latest portable, modular, custom and rental exhibits throughout America. Campbell recently relocated to sunny Florida with his wife and two dogs from the Chicago area (Pingree Grove) where he also served as a Village Trustee/Councilman. He’s a native Minnesotan who enjoys living each day for God’s glory, grilling, outdoor activities, and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings.
Orca Displays provides event and trade show display needs with a customer-centric experience. For more info, visit www.orcadisplays.com or email nick@orcadisplays.com.
Contact:
nick@orcadisplays.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|