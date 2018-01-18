|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Venues & Destinations
Meetings Industry Report Ranks Vancouver Top Destination in North America Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards, Company News
The Trade Group Named One of the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation' by NABR
1/18/2018
For the second consecutive year, The Trade Group has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. The winners were announced December 18, 2017, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).
According to Chris Stone, President and Founder of The Trade Group, “We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For for the second year in a row. Creating a supportive and collaborative environment where our employees can thrive has been integral to our ongoing growth over the past three-plus decades.”
Stone’s sentiments echo those of NABR’s President and CEO Jennifer Kluge, who said, “National companies realize that their employees are key to business success. The companies that were selected demonstrated innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee needs at the forefront of their policies. We are very impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their employees.”
NABR founded the Best and Brightest competition more than 20 years ago. During that time, the organization has identified a number of human resources best practices, which it uses to evaluate companies that apply for recognition. These categories include:
The Best and Brightest team compared the 2017 national winners’ statistical scores to the national average scores from 2016, which included all applicants from across the United States. In 2017, the Best and Brightest program recognized 437 companies out of 2,000 nominations. Winners are not ranked.
To learn more about trade show, live event and experiential products and services available through The Trade Group, call 800-343-2005 or visit www.tradegroup.com.
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences and activations. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, experiential marketing activations, event coordination and production, videography, strategic marketing and more.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.101bestandbrightest.com.
Contact:
schavez@tradegroup.com
More information about The Trade Group...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|