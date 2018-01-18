trending Sponsored Content

Awards, Company News

The Trade Group Named One of the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation' by NABR

1/18/2018

For the second consecutive year, The Trade Group has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. The winners were announced December 18, 2017, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).



According to Chris Stone, President and Founder of The Trade Group, “We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For for the second year in a row. Creating a supportive and collaborative environment where our employees can thrive has been integral to our ongoing growth over the past three-plus decades.”



Stone’s sentiments echo those of NABR’s President and CEO Jennifer Kluge, who said, “National companies realize that their employees are key to business success. The companies that were selected demonstrated innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee needs at the forefront of their policies. We are very impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their employees.”



NABR founded the Best and Brightest competition more than 20 years ago. During that time, the organization has identified a number of human resources best practices, which it uses to evaluate companies that apply for recognition. These categories include: Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions

Employee Education and Development

Recruitment, Selection, and Orientation

Employee Achievement and Recognition

Communication and Shared Vision

Diversity and Inclusion

Strategic Company Performance To ensure that the selection of winners is pure and unbiased, NABR hired market research firm Inquisium to audit, design and score the selection process. Inquisium has no interaction with the administration of the event.



The Best and Brightest team compared the 2017 national winners’ statistical scores to the national average scores from 2016, which included all applicants from across the United States. In 2017, the Best and Brightest program recognized 437 companies out of 2,000 nominations. Winners are not ranked.



To learn more about trade show, live event and experiential products and services available through The Trade Group, call 800-343-2005 or visit





About The Trade Group

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences and activations. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, experiential marketing activations, event coordination and production, videography, strategic marketing and more.



About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country. To learn more, visit





Contact:

schavez@tradegroup.com











