Company News
EventMobi Gives Event Planners Unprecedented Options Following Apple's Updated Guidelines
1/18/2018
Mobile app options available to event planners and meeting professionals are expanding today with the addition of the EventMobi App and Events Pages to EventMobi's existing portfolio of native branded and multi-event apps.
The EventMobi App is an Apple-approved universal app (sometimes referred to as a container app), offering a new way for attendees to access each event's unique content and engagement opportunities in one place, while allowing planners to take advantage of rich native functionality such as push notifications.
"The new EventMobi App is all part of our strategy to continue making event apps affordable, simple, and accessible," says Bob Vaez, CEO of EventMobi.
Building on the flexibility of the EventMobi App, an Events Page is a brandable space for an organization to display a list of upcoming, current, and past events within the app. This gives planners a simple way to keep event participants up-to-date on current events, promote and drive registration for upcoming events, and provide access to information from past events.
"Using the new EventMobi App for our conference is a no-brainer. All the functionality of a native app without the cost!" says Karen Mellor of the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine (CSAM).
The EventMobi App offers several unique benefits:
More than 10,000 event professionals have already chosen EventMobi as their event app provider, and this announcement introduces even more flexibility for event planners looking to create exceptional attendee experiences that are engaging, meaningful, memorable, and delivered on budget.
Dedicated demonstrations are available upon request.
About EventMobi
EventMobi provides technology that empowers event marketers and planners to create incredible event experiences. Founded in 2010, EventMobi has been the trusted event technology platform of over 10,000 clients in 72 countries. One of the fastest growing tech companies in North America, EventMobi has received worldwide praise for our people and our platform. From planning to marketing, management to measurement — at every stage of the event life cycle — we're there when you need us. For more information, visit eventmobi.com.
Contact:
hailey.chan@eventmobi.com
