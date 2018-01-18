trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press, EXHIBITORLIVE News

New HCEAInnovate Expanded Schedule and Sessions

1/18/2018

HCEA is pleased to announce an expanded schedule highlighting new innovative learning opportunities at HCEAInnovate!



Attendees now have ANOTHER opportunity to learn new techniques that prepares them for the rapidly evolving healthcare convention playbook.



Schedule:



1:30 – 2:15 pm – Kick-off and Launch Session: Disruptive Innovations in Healthcare: How They are Changing Your Customers and What You Can Do Now

Presenter: Michael Young, Principal, biomedwoRx: Life Sciences Consulting



Flash Talks: Learn actionable advice and proven best practices in these two short, high-impact sessions, led by industry thought-leaders.



2:20 – 2:35 pm –Flash Talk #1 – “Social Media in Healthcare Convention Marketing”

Speaker: Joe Federbush, EVOLIO Marketing



2:40 – 2:55 pm – Flash Talk #2 – “No Pain, No Gain: The consumerization of health tech and the empowerment it unleashes”

Speaker: Frank McGillin, Chief Commercial Officer, NeuroMetrix



3:00 – 4:00 pm– The Intersection of Science and Creativity

Presenters: Sergei Gepshtein, Director, Collaboratory for Adaptive Sensory Technologies, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Co-Founder, Center for Spatial Perception and Concrete Experience (SPaCE), USC and Haluk Kulin, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Data, Freeman Design Council Member



4:00 – 4:15 pm – Break

Feed your brain while meeting and networking with like-minded peers.



4:15 – 5:45 pm – The Art of the (Healthcare) Pitch in Action

Speaker: Jay Bonansinga, Independent Writing & Media Professional



5:45 – 6:45 pm – Post-HCEAInnovate Huddle & Reception

Feed your brain while nourishing your soul from 5:45-6:45 pm in this group of casual roundtable conversations. Join a relevant topic table and discuss industry hot topics in a moderated lively discussion with likeminded marketers. Then, join fellow participants to network, relax and engage new colleagues and associates.



For more information on HCEAInnovate and a full schedule, visit our website at



Got a question? Contact Kristen Leikwold, HCEA Membership Concierge at kleikwold@hcea.org or 703-935-1961. All individuals who register for HCEAInnovate before January 19th will have a chance to win a free EXHIBITORLIVE show registration!



Interested in sponsoring at HCEAInnovate? View our Sponsorship Prospectus PDF here:



Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Kathy Bradley at kbradley@hcea.org for more information.





Contact:

kleikwold@hcea.org









