New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
AGAM Launches NEXUS Modular Panel System
1/18/2018
AGAM announced the introduction of NEXUS, a modular wall system for trade show exhibits, event environments and interior spaces.
The NEXUS panel system offers designers ultimate freedom to create striking solutions for three dimensional spaces. NEXUS is available in a range of standard flat and curved sizes. More importantly, NEXUS can be highly customized to meet individual requirements and seamlessly integrates with AGAM’s family of over 100 extrusions for even more creative options. AGAM’s extraordinary in-house capabilities allow for easy and fast customization which sets NEXUS apart.
“We developed NEXUS to integrate into our extensive extrusion offering, giving designers the ability to realize practically any design. With the best equipped plant and fastest turnaround times in the industry, we can deliver our clients’ amazing designs within ever-shrinking time frames”, says Adam Beckett, CEO of AGAM.
NEXUS is a smart investment in modular flexibility. NEXUS wall frames are interchangeable and can be rearranged to build variations for different spaces or create all-new environments. NEXUS showcases stunning, large format fabric graphics (SEG) which can seamlessly span multiple frames. Frames also easily accept rigid and three-dimensional panels.
AGAM aluminum extrusions and wall frames are made in the USA. NEXUS wall frames are lightweight and durable. Tool-free assembly makes installation and dismantling fast and easy.
AGAM will feature NEXUS in booth 545 at EXHIBITORLIVE which is being held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from February 26-28, 2018. To download a NEXUS product catalogue, please visit www.agam.com/nexus.
About AGAM
AGAM is the leader in manufactured aluminum extrusion-based products serving the exhibition, events and retail markets. We believe that through smarter engineering, a highly skilled and efficient production team and the best equipped plant in the industry, we enrich our clients’ designs and simplify production. This allows us to fabricate uniquely customized solutions with the fastest turnaround times in the industry. To learn more, visit www.agam.com.
Contact:
gwenparsons@outlook.com
