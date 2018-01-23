trending Sponsored Content

Governor Brown Honors the Los Angeles Convention Center with Environmental and Economic Leadership Award

Tweet 1/23/2018

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), owned by the City of Los Angeles and managed by AEG Facilities, recently received the prestigious Governor’s Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA) for its waste reduction efforts.



LACC was honored by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. with the 2017 GEELA on January 17, 2018, at the California Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters in Sacramento, California. The LACC was selected for the 24th annual award for its ongoing and robust sustainability program and exemplary achievements in conserving and protecting natural resources. The initiatives recognized include the installation of a "cool roof" and light defusing windows to reflect sunlight and direct heat away from the building, new water-efficient kitchen dishwashers and the replacement of 30,000 square feet of turf with drought-tolerant landscaping. The LACC is now 36% more energy efficient than the median building in Los Angeles and saves up to 950,000 gallons of water annually.



“This year’s GEELA recipients are demonstrating exceptional leadership in addressing some of our most significant environmental challenges,” said California Secretary for Environmental Protection Matthew Rodriquez. “Whether it’s fighting climate change, conserving our water supplies or reducing waste, they inspire us with their creative and collaborative approaches. Their success expands our view of what is possible. Collectively, they are proving that a healthy environment is inextricably linked with a vibrant economy."



Established in 1993, GEELA is awarded to individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made notable, voluntary contributions to conserving California’s precious resources, protecting and enhancing our environment, building public-private partnerships and strengthening the state’s economy. “Building a sustainable future means taking aggressive steps to improve energy efficiency in our built environment — and we’re setting a strong example with our convention center,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “We have taken exceptional strides under AEG Facilities’ management, and I’m proud to celebrate this success.”



Under the management of AEG Facilities, the LACC has elevated and expanded its sustainable practices with the goal of decreasing its carbon footprint. The sustainability program includes more than 30 environmentally friendly practices and procedures implemented across five areas: Energy and Climate, Water, Waste and Recycling, Responsible Purchasing, and Education and Communication. The results: conservation of energy and water, the consistent increase in waste diversions rates, responsible purchasing of in-house goods, and the demonstration of leadership to local real estate and broad convention center communities.



"Sustainability and energy efficiency are core values at AEG Facilities," says Brad Gessner, Senior Vice President and General Manager at the LACC. "At the Los Angeles Convention Center, we have adopted the strategies of AEG 1EARTH, AEG’s program established to reduce the company’s environmental impact, and constantly strive to be innovative and reach new goals to better our environmental impact in the city of Los Angeles and the greater state of California."





About the Los Angeles Convention Center

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) is renowned internationally as a prime site for conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions. Owned by the City of Los Angeles and professionally managed by AEG Facilities, the LACC attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually. The facility is an integral economic component to the Southern California area, generating economic benefits through attendee direct and indirect spending and sustaining over 12,500 local jobs. The LACC also remains an enduring symbol of environmental sustainability and social responsibility, and is proud to be a LEED® Gold certified facility; the venue was recertified on the Gold level in 2015 making the LACC the largest convention center in the U.S. to receive LEED® EB:O+M Gold recertification. For more information, please visit



About AEG Facilities

AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 120 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Live, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. The Los Angeles-based organization owns, operates or provides services to the world’s most elite venues. For more information, please visit





Contact:

mriehle@lacclink.com









