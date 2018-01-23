|
|
|
|
|
Company News, International
Moss Opens Changzhou, China Operations
1/23/2018
Moss's global footprint has expanded with the opening of Moss Changzhou in eastern China.
The newly-built facility, at more than 7,700 Sq m, is Moss's fourth tension fabric production center servicing the global trade show, retail, event and corporate environment markets. Located in Jiangsu province, Moss Changzhou is less than 200 km west of Shanghai.
"The establishment of Moss Changzhou allows us to serve our existing customers and new Asia customers with a truly seamless global print platform. It comes amid growing demand from exhibition and retail organizations for Moss's high-quality solutions worldwide," said Dan Patterson, Moss President & CEO.
"This additional production capacity means we can deliver consistent high quality intercontinentally, with speed, regardless of where Moss products are purchased, produced or ultimately installed. That's a competitive boon to our customers who are creating brand experiences around the world and always seeking the confidence of reliable partnerships," Patterson said.
A full-service facility, Moss Changzhou's capabilities include creative and technical design, frame fabrication, stitching, color-correct, auto-cutting, set up, and project management.
The same-state-of-the-art Durst dye sublimation print equipment, Moss-developed global supply fabrics, and production processes are used throughout Changzhou and all Moss tension fabric facilities, which are in Lennestadt, Germany, Elk Grove Village, Ill., and Salt Lake City, Utah. Moss also maintains a custom fabrication facility in Chicago, Ill. with capabilities including ultraviolet printing, carpentry, routing, painting and finishing.
Moss Changzhou location and contact: Changzhou Moss Exhibition System Co., Ltd.
333# East Changhong Rd., Yaoguan, Changzhou, China
T: +86 519 8338 2770 Ext 801 F: +86 519 8398 2180
Jim Lovelady, Senior Vice President, Sales North America & Asia jlovelady@mossinc.com, +1 847 903 3400
Maik Raute, Senior Vice President, Global Retail mraute@mossinc.com, +49 171 7474714
About Moss
Moss transforms environments into powerful branded experiences that help businesses thrive. As experts in exhibit, event, sport, retail and corporate environments, we are true partners with our customers and relentless in our pursuit to elevate their vision. As creators of the original pop-up tent in 1955, our spirit of invention runs deep. We remain the leader in tension fabric structures, large-format graphics, and technical design collaboration. Working closely with our customers, we solve any challenge, and turn their best ideas into powerful customer experiences. For more information go to www.mossinc.com.
Contact:
mmarzan@mossinc.com
|
