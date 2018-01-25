beMatrix Announces Changes to Ownership, Global Branding Vision

trending Sponsored Content

1/25/2018

Roeselare, Belgium/Norcross, GA, USA January 22, 2018 - With worldwide revenue expected to double in 2018 it has become ever more important for beMatrix® to solidify its global branding vision. To that end, owners Stefaan Decroos and Edwin Van der Vennet have taken the initiative to acquire the interests of beMatrix® USA partners Robert Laarhoven and Lance Wachholz. Effective February 1, 2018, Decroos and Van der Vennet will be sole owners of beMatrix® USA. Van der Vennet will become CEO of the USA operation and Laarhoven takes on the role of President.



"As beMatrix® continues its monumental global growth we felt this was the opportune time to assume responsibility for the uniformity of the beMatrix® brand worldwide. We are thankful for Lance and Robert introducing the 'original frame system with holes' to the US market in 2000 and for the growth they were able to attain," stated Van der Vennet.



Over the past 18 years, beMatrix® has become the exhibit rental system of choice for many of the top exhibit, event and general contracting companies in North America. "Our knowledge of the North American market, combined with beMatrix’s continuous commitment to innovation, has been a recipe for success as evidenced by Red Dot Design Awards in 2013 and 2017, as well as inclusion in the Inc5000 list (#1580) in 2017. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to being a part of our continued success," added Laarhoven.





beMatrix®, headquartered in Roeselare, Belgium, with production facilities in Roeselare, Norcross, GA (USA) and Hangzhou, China and sales and distribution offices in 61 countries, manufactures a Tooless™, reusable frame system for the exhibit builder, general contractor and event producer industries. The same aluminum frame accepts both hard panel and fabric infills. Combining it's new 360° Design initiative and Tooless™ approach, The System is recognized for its quick and easy construction of walls, ceilings and floors. Used worldwide for exhibits, events, pop-up venues and displays, The System is complete with straight and curved frames, doors, counters, lighting and wall mounting accessories. The System is considered environmentally sustainable, providing endless reuseability as the same aluminum frames are continuously reconfigured and redesigned into new structures. The beMatrix® factories support complete sustainability by recycling 100% of all waste created during the fabrication process. For more information go to





