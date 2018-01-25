|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
TTNMG Creates New Blog and White Paper Series to Highlight Effective Trade Show Marketing EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 21st Annual Sizzle Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Image 4 Experiential Design Celebrates 30 Years, Launches New Web Site
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
beMatrix Announces Changes to Ownership, Global Branding Vision
1/25/2018
Roeselare, Belgium/Norcross, GA, USA January 22, 2018 - With worldwide revenue expected to double in 2018 it has become ever more important for beMatrix® to solidify its global branding vision. To that end, owners Stefaan Decroos and Edwin Van der Vennet have taken the initiative to acquire the interests of beMatrix® USA partners Robert Laarhoven and Lance Wachholz. Effective February 1, 2018, Decroos and Van der Vennet will be sole owners of beMatrix® USA. Van der Vennet will become CEO of the USA operation and Laarhoven takes on the role of President.
"As beMatrix® continues its monumental global growth we felt this was the opportune time to assume responsibility for the uniformity of the beMatrix® brand worldwide. We are thankful for Lance and Robert introducing the 'original frame system with holes' to the US market in 2000 and for the growth they were able to attain," stated Van der Vennet.
Over the past 18 years, beMatrix® has become the exhibit rental system of choice for many of the top exhibit, event and general contracting companies in North America. "Our knowledge of the North American market, combined with beMatrix’s continuous commitment to innovation, has been a recipe for success as evidenced by Red Dot Design Awards in 2013 and 2017, as well as inclusion in the Inc5000 list (#1580) in 2017. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to being a part of our continued success," added Laarhoven.
About beMatrix®
The 360° Exhibit System
beMatrix®, headquartered in Roeselare, Belgium, with production facilities in Roeselare, Norcross, GA (USA) and Hangzhou, China and sales and distribution offices in 61 countries, manufactures a Tooless™, reusable frame system for the exhibit builder, general contractor and event producer industries. The same aluminum frame accepts both hard panel and fabric infills. Combining it's new 360° Design initiative and Tooless™ approach, The System is recognized for its quick and easy construction of walls, ceilings and floors. Used worldwide for exhibits, events, pop-up venues and displays, The System is complete with straight and curved frames, doors, counters, lighting and wall mounting accessories. The System is considered environmentally sustainable, providing endless reuseability as the same aluminum frames are continuously reconfigured and redesigned into new structures. The beMatrix® factories support complete sustainability by recycling 100% of all waste created during the fabrication process. For more information go to www.bematrix.us.
Contact:
info@bematrix.us
More information about beMatrix USA...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|