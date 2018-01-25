|
|
|
|
|
Company News, Shows & Events
CDS Signs PACK EXPO International
1/25/2018
Convention Data Services (CDS) was selected by PMMI as their new trusted registration partner for PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2018. CDS will provide full registration services, lead management and integrations. Additionally, PMMI will utilize CDS’ new business intelligence tool Data Sense, for integrating all of their event registration and lead retrieval data, real-time reporting and in-depth analysis to understand their event trends. CDS is also the current registration partner for two other PMMI events, PACK EXPO East and ProFood Tech.
PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, the world’s largest packaging tradeshow in 2018, is the premier resource for the latest innovations in packaging and processing. This event will feature 50,000 attendees from across 40+ vertical industries and over 2,500 exhibitors representing 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space. The event will take place October 14-17, 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
“We look forward to extending the strong partnership with CDS to PMMI’s largest event, PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. The team has shown great knowledge and ownership of our event, our integrations and our goals,” says Allison Konczyk, Director of Trade Show Operations, PMMI.
“We value our partnership with PMMI, and our CDS team is thrilled for the opportunity to work on PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. Our responsive and highly knowledgeable event team remains focused on continuing to provide quality customer service and technology tools for PMMI’s events,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services. “Data Sense will be a great addition to their event strategy, and we look forward to consulting with PMMI to put the power of year-over-year attendee and exhibitor analytic data to work for their events.”
For more information and to register for the event, visit www.packexpointernational.com.
About Convention Data Services – CDS
Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at www.cdsreg.com.
About PMMI
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents the voice of more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. PMMI works to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of tradeshows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower their members. The PACK EXPO tradeshows unite the world of processing and packaging to advance the industries they serve. Learn more at www.packexpo.com and www.pmmi.org.
Contact:
vickie@silverlevinson.com
|
|