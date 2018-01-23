|
|
|
|
|
Company News, New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitry to Launch New Products at EXHIBITORLIVE
1/23/2018
Exhibitry, the Houston based tech company, is excited to bring new products to EXHIBITORLIVE this year. The five-time winner of the EXHIBITORLIVE Buyers Choice Awards will roll out the following products at the show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, February 25-March 1, 2018:
Exhibitry.com is a partnership between Tracy Evans Productions and USM. USM.inc. is a complete engineering, design and manufacturing facility. They design and fabricate custom scale models, operation and maintenance training aids/devices, test models, custom machining, mockups, and prototypes. For more information go to www.Exhibitry.com.
Contact:
info@exhibitry.com
|
|
|
