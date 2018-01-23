Exhibitry to Launch New Products at EXHIBITORLIVE

WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
1/23/2018
Exhibitry, the Houston based tech company, is excited to bring new products to EXHIBITORLIVE this year. The five-time winner of the EXHIBITORLIVE Buyers Choice Awards will roll out the following products at the show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, February 25-March 1, 2018:
  • Exhibitry AR Vue Xray: Exhibitry AR Vue Xray turns any tablet, phone or laptop into a magic screen that shows an interactive x-ray view of any product or object. Customers can see inside, touch and even operate your product.
  • Exhibitry Tactile VR-AR: Exhibitry Tactile VR-AR is a wireless interactive controller and presentation device for virtual reality and augmented reality presentations and installations.
  • Exhibitry VR Kiosk: The Exhibitry VR Kiosk is a self-contained virtual reality station for trade show VR presentations. The kiosk simplifies on-site setup, management and maintenance of VR experiences. It arrives at the show pre-configured and calibrated. Simply plug it in, turn it on and it is ready to go.
  • Exhibitry Mixed Reality Kiosk: The Exhibitry Mixed Reality Kiosk is an affordable, portable self-contained virtual reality station for trade show VR presentations. The kiosk simplifies on-site setup, management and maintenance of VR experiences. It arrives at the show pre-configured and calibrated. Simply plug it in, turn it on and it is ready to go.
Exhibitry Founder and President, Tracy Evans offered, "We are introducing several new products and services at EXHIBITORLIVE. This is the third year in a row for us to launch multiple products at the show. Judging from past reactions (winning 5 Buyers Choice Awards) our booth should be a busy one this year.”

Exhibitry.com is a partnership between Tracy Evans Productions and USM. USM.inc. is a complete engineering, design and manufacturing facility. They design and fabricate custom scale models, operation and maintenance training aids/devices, test models, custom machining, mockups, and prototypes. For more information go to www.Exhibitry.com.


Contact:
info@exhibitry.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott